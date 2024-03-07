For the time the priest has left in the monastery… Florestán.

In the last 36 hours, two events were recorded whose authorship is not clear to me.

First the video of an organized crime cartel in which His boss exempts President López Obrador any support of the drug trafficking for their electoral campaignsa topic that he has not been able to get out of in weeks despite his ease of changing the conversation and, second, the assault which is attributed to the relatives of the 43 Ayotzinapa normal students missing on the night of September 26, 2014, in Equal to and that six days before the end of his six-year term, ten years will pass without knowing of his bad luck.

With respect to videothe tone and reading of the message seems strange to me, because of the form and expression for a moment it reminded me certain military rhythm. I am also struck by the perfect standing at attention of its members, the neatness of their uniforms and the common weapon, an FX-05 Xiuhcóatl rifle which, an expert told me, is manufactured and used exclusively by the armed forces.

But above all, if the video is authentic, how serious. If it is an impersonation, worse.

The other event that led me into doubt is the ease with which those who were singled out sympathizers of the 43 missing They were able to reach the Moneda de National Palacel, how for several minutes they vandalized, threw explosives, got a CFE truck and with it as a battering ram. They knocked it down and then, without anyone intervening yet, they entered the interior patio where they reached some fences that prevented them from reaching the Treasury room where, despite the scandal, López Obrador continued with his morning routine without flinching and without anyone telling him that he had to leave the room.

I don't know. In none of the cases was its authenticity clear to me.

And I don't know if it's me, or if it's the facts.

But both are high risk: that an organized crime gang comes out to exonerate the President of the Republic, and that with that ease, vandals attack and enter his palace that seemed unguarded.

RETAILS

1. VIOLENT.- Xóchitl Gálvez will denounce Epigmenio Ibarra for gender violence, who called her grotesque, without being able to explain what it meant but as an insult. What if someone in front told Claudia Sheinbaum? Impunity;

2. LOWER.- Morena removed the mayor of Chilpancingo, Norma Otilia Hernández, from re-election. She was the same one who met with the boss of Los Ardillos. She was already delusional; and;

3. CONGRESS.- After the battle for the presidency, the priority must be the Congress of the Union. Prevent whoever wins it from having the majority, no longer qualified as two-thirds, but rather the absolute majority of half plus one, which is López Obrador's confessed priority to carry out his reforms in September and those that follow.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

