In terms of size, the collection of this Rotterdam museum cannot possibly compete with the almost inexhaustible depots of Naturalis in Leiden. But the true power of ‘Natural History’ is not the preserving jars full of molluscs or ancient mammoth molars, but the original view of the museum staff. Characteristic is the permanent exhibition with dead animals that once made headlines; from dominoes to McFlurry hedgehogs and from hooded gulls to house mice. But this keen eye for a good story is equally well reflected in the many changing exhibitions.