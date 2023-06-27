Think of men in prison and you probably don’t think of dancing. But that’s what some at the California Institution for Men were doing—dancing for the guests.

It may not have seemed like much: a little walking, a little running, a little like a child’s game of Charmed Ones. Yet the men moved together—vulnerable, physically open, trusting—in a way that prison and the lives that had brought them there had taught them not to be. The dance was allowing men to be seen and to see themselves in a different way.

The presentation was the graduation ceremony for a new program, Narrative Healing Incorporated. It is part of an effort in all American prisons to move away from retribution and punishment toward rehabilitation and healing, sometimes through the arts.

Dance is much less seen than visual arts, theater and music in prison art programs. One reason, offered by some of the men in Chino, is that the dance goes against the masculine behavior codes of prison culture.

Another reason is that “dance has a sense of liberation and agency,” said Amie Dowling, a choreographer with more than 20 years of experience working in prisons. This can be a threat to “control and containment systems, such as prisons.”

When Dimitri Gales suggested to his friend Kenneth W. Webb that they start a dance class, Webb replied, “No one dances in prison.”

They were incarcerated at the California State Prison, in Los Angeles County, in Lancaster. In 2008, when Webb was 17, she shot and killed an 18-year-old after a party. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

Wales was 19 years old in 2011 when he was involved in a gang shooting during which someone was injured (not by Wales). Convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter, he was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison. Wales, the brother of rapper YG, eventually convinced Webb to start a class and the two wrote a proposal that emphasized dance as rehabilitation. To his surprise, it was approved.

They taught the class themselves, crafting routines to hip-hop and R&B tracks for 20 other inmates.

“We were going against a whole culture that defines dancing as weak, like that’s not what men do,” Gales said. “People think we’re ruffians, but it’s like ‘No bro, I’m a normal person and this is what I like to do.'”

Bidhan Chandra Roy, founder of Words Uncaged, an organization that borrows narrative therapy techniques and applies them to restorative justice goals, introduced the two men and a few other inmates to Dimitri Chamblas—a successful dancer, choreographer, and other inmates—in 2019. and producer—in prison. Chamblas jumped right into the movement exercises—the inmates sharing weight with their eyes closed and trying to dance big in a small room.

After that, the men spontaneously began to tell their stories to Chamblas. He was so touched by their opening that he continued to teach them, culminating in the recent graduation show. The dance program is now part of Words Uncaged.

Chamblas pushed them, as Albert Jerome Beckley Jr. put it, “totally out of our comfort zone,” and they were grateful.

“We were hardcore gang members,” said Beckley, who is serving 50 years to life in prison for murder in a drive-by shooting. “But I’ve been able to find myself, and now I like who I am more.”

None of the more than 100 Words Uncaged participants who have been released from prison have been reincarcerated, Roy said. Many target young people. Webb said this was his post-prison dream: “I can talk to the kids. I can be useful.”

Thanks to Webb’s good behavior, he was transferred to the lower-security facility in Chino, California. He is eligible for parole in 2031.

Wales, whose sentence had been commuted by the Governor of California in recognition of the work he did to transform himself, was paroled in April 2022.

He attended the prom show, calling it “a full circle moment.”

