Between crosses with the opposition and amidst the tension over the departure of Minister Marcela Losardo, the Senate held its first ordinary session of the year this Thursday with a purely judicial agenda: approved the appointment of 22 judges, including Cristina Kirchner’s former lawyer, Roberto Boico, as a member of the strategic Chamber II of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber.

In Together for Change they were divided when voting: there were those who abstained, while others directly voted against that statement.

Cristina Kirchner was not present at the session because I was participating in a lunch with the French ambassador in Argentina, Claudia Scherer-Effosse.

Boico, specialized in criminal and constitutional law, He was a lawyer for the current vice president in the case for the cover-up of Iran in the attack against the AMIA. In 2018, as a lawyer for the ruling Senator Oscar Parrilli in the Cuadernos Cause requested the annulment of the case.

“Since Alberto Fernández took office the gadgets to fill vacancies with friendly judges are over“began Senator Anabel Fernández Sagasti, president of the Constitutional Affairs commission and in charge of defending the specifications.

Then aimed against Justice, the opposition and the media: “The Judicial power and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, with the connivance of the Executive of that time, agreed on sentences, accusations and illegal wiretaps that had nothing to do with it and were publicized in the media,” he said.

Before closing, he left a message that It seemed directed at the outgoing Minister Losardo “Brave leaders are needed, who understand the public function for which they were voted and appointed.”

Initially, there were no opposition speakers signed up to speak, but hours before the start of the session they joined. The PRO from Cordoba, Laura Machado, was the first to play back.

“Among the documents submitted today there is one that the JxC bloc will not vote for because he is not only a friend but also a defense attorney for the current president of this Senate. So he’s not a friend, he’s a friend “, advancement.

He did not criticize Boico’s preparation, but spoke of “impartiality“:” There is nothing to say about the technical question or the legal knowledge, but this Senate also analyzes the possibility of impartiality. Those who have a political criterion can be civil servants of your Government but not as a judge, less in a Chamber where criminal cases that Cristina Fernández de Kirchner has will go to. His defense attorney will be there, who I imagine will step aside. “

Parrilli, who was also defended by Boico came out in defense: “Rest assured that it is not going to treat any cause of Cristina or mine“He pointed and criticized the opposition.” They do not vote for him for dogmatic reasons, for ideological persecution, because he is supposedly a Kirchnerist. If I took the same parameter as Cambiemos, I would not vote for many on this list who have another ideology. “

In December, the Council of the Magistracy had approved the short list that was integrated and in February President Alberto Fernández elected him to the position and sent the statement to the upper house.

This is a key position because it is the body responsible for reviewing the decisions of the Comodoro Py judges who investigate corruption cases.

The Chamber is chaired by Martín Irurzun and is also made up of Eduardo Farah, who returned to court after Alberto Fernández’s decree that allowed his return.

His appointment was approved by the Agreement Committee -chaired by Fernández Sagasti- without objections from the opposition, who in the session spoke out against it.

During his hearing in the Senate, Boico assured that it is necessary to “put very high the concept of independence and impartiality that the magistrate must have” and “make transparent a jurisdiction that has the most visible causes before public opinion.”

At the start of the session, in addition, the remote operating system was extended for 60 days.

The session was the first of the ordinary period and takes place after the VIP vaccination scandal, the mArchas against Governor Gildo Insfrán for the situation in Formosa and the departure of the Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo.