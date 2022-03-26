Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Two women were attacked with a knife at a home in the La Primavera residential area in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The report to the 911 emergency number, on Friday morning when it was reported that two women were attacked with a sharp weapon inside a house located within this residential area.

The authorities pointed out that the two women were attacked in a private home located on Calle San Anselmo, of said complex, likewise it was said by some neighbors that upon hearing some cries for help from a woman They immediately reported to the emergency numbers.

Paramedics from the Red Cross attended the site and treated two women due to stab wound caused by a knife and were transferred to a city hospital for specialized medical care.

After the report, Sinaloa authorities began a family violence investigationpointing out that one of the victims is the owner of the house where she was allegedly assaulted by her husband and who also assaulted her domestic worker.

unofficially the owner of the house and husband of one of the affected women was pointed out as responsiblewho after attacking them ran away from the place at the rear of the house.

The identity of the victims was not disclosed and those of the aggressor are unknown, but it was mentioned that it is a man of approximately 48 years of age, who was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt, with that information the authorities mounted an operation in the complex to find the suspect.

After this fact, no official information has been given by the authorities. The report was carried with great secrecy as always when it comes to an event that occurred within this exclusive residential complex.