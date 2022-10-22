There are those who know how to be in the right place at the right time. German conductor Wolfgang Büld settled in the UK of the late seventies, years of economic crisis, social upheaval and the eve of Thatcherism, to observe his bustling music scene. He filmed documentaries in one go Punk in London (1977), Reggae in Babylon (1978) and British Rock (1979), all three available on Netflix. The realization is quite austere; the quality of the recording of the performances, more than improvable. But this testimony of the counterculture of that time has been revalued in the four long decades that have passed. It has the magic of the improvised, of the spontaneous. It does not tell what has happened, but what is happening in front of the camera.

Almost all the protagonists are answering Büld’s questions, without much editing, and the spirit of that moment in which they coincided, in London and in other English cities such as Birmingham, the youthful rage of punk, the combative sensuality of reggae brought by the Jamaican community, the miscegenation that arose around the skathe second life of culture mod and the start of the newwave, that would be dominant the following decade. Movements that crossed and overlapped; that trapped generations hit by unemployment and recession and that no longer felt identified with the rock myths that had occupied the soundscape since the sixties.

Punk in London approaches this current when it had just emerged around some concert halls in the British capital (The Roxy, the mythical Marquee, 100 Club, Vortex), fashion or record stores and a series of zines (Sniffin’ Glue, Destroy and Run). There is a clear discourse of generational rupture in these boys and girls with spiky hair, leather clothes, dog collars and an insolent pose. They explain his contempt for the values ​​of the hippies: they don’t want to sing to peace and love, much less to science fiction themes like the glam, but they narrate what happens in some riotous streets. Nor do they want to be virtuoso musicians: they despise the grandiloquence of mass rock and claim its simplicity. They make songs of two or three minutes. Energetic and forceful.

Bands like Chelsea, The Dammed, Generation X, The Adverts, The Killjoys… They don’t have any stars: Arturo Bassick, from The Lurkers, is interviewed in the living room of his modest house, with his parents next to him, who they celebrate that he has something to do: the boy “has always been aimless”. Interestingly, that was one of the longest lasting bands. It was not the norm: X-Ray Spex draws attention for the powerful voice of singer Poly Styrene, but, like so many other bands, they had a short life, barely one studio album. Of course, the same thing happened with the iconic Sex Pistols, the only ones who do not get on camera, although they are quoted several times before they released their only (and very influential) LP, Never Mind The Bollocks. Other groups had a longer and more productive career: The Jam or The Clash. Because they knew how to evolve.

It is surprising that when punk was just beginning, there were those who considered it finished. In 1977! Steve Connley, roadentso he pipe of The Clash and who also worked with the Sex Pistols, says that a large part of punk bands seem “garbage”. And he explains: “They are all the same. When we started we wanted to have a lot of different groups, not a bunch of groups copying each other.” Jean-Jacques Burnel, of the Stranglers, is more resounding in his judgment: “I think punk is now a joke. It looks nothing like it was when it started. It has become a commercial carnival. It is one more product to sell”. The Stranglers soon got out of the car and approached the new wave.

The director even comes close to sniffing around the atmosphere of the teddy boys, the urban enemy tribe of the punks, with whom fights were frequent. The rivalry recalls the one that existed in the previous decade between rockers Y mods. And, back to the object of the documentary, Büld asks the punks about the reggae, aware of his growing influence; a certain brotherhood is perceived between very different music, but that coincide in a message of rebellion.

the of Reggae in Babylon It is a lesser known story. The film takes us into the Jamaican scene of that London, with its sound systems, portable sound equipment that livened up parties on any floor or in public spaces. In those sessions, they often sang or rapped over the pre-recorded drum and bass sound. (drum and bass), which became another subgenre, the dub. Those who have seen the movie Lovers Rock, of 2020, you will recognize that atmosphere of Jamaican partying, masterfully portrayed by Steve McQueen; here everything is pure truth, although it is not filmed with that virtuosity.

Only a handful of the bands of the reggae English had the prominence they deserved: three that did achieve it were Steel Pulse, Matumbi and Aswad, the latter with a certain sensitivity soul. Others, like the trio of girls called 15-16-17 due to their young ages, they did not go beyond editing some singles. The testimonies collected here coincide in lamenting the emptiness that commercial radio stations and the BBC left for the creations of the black community in England, to a greater extent the more vindictive their lyrics were. But it happened that what seemed marginal turned out to be very influential in the local musicians.

British Rock is the closing of the circle, the documentary that links the two trends that Büld was investigating on the ground: punk and reggae. That bridge is exemplified like nobody else by The Clash: ‎Joe Strummer’s band never stuck to stylistic corsets. Strummer goes so far as to say: “I don’t think what we do is punk rock.” His broader perspective led them to experiment with the sounds of the Jamaican diaspora (reggae, ska and dub) on his most remembered album, London Calling, of 1979, and more clearly in Sandinista! from 1980.

The reggae It came together in that England when it was booming throughout the world, driven by the figure of Bob Marley. It was more surprising that his precursor, the ska, which was already out of fashion in Jamaica and revitalized in the UK. The ska, faster, more festive and more danceable than the reggae, became a symbol of anti-racism and anti-fascism, with the motto Two Tones (two tones, also the name of a record label) and the colors black and white, or the chessboard, as the flag. This new ska permeated diverse urban tribes, including the skinhead (his leftist sector, the SHARP). And it gave rise to a wave of new bands, some racially mixed, like The Specials, The Selecter or Bad Manners; others completely white, like Madness.

That sound with Afro-Caribbean roots also influenced The Police, which is noted as the first band of the new wave which achieves a certain international projection. At the same time, the mods (from the movie impact Quadrophenia of the Who), and joined the fever of ska; they also identified with the post-punk stage of The Jam. The story of British Rock It is completed with other names of that time not so alternative. The Pretenders, Chrissie Hynde’s band (American based in London), appears with its original formation, before two of its members died in the early eighties. Bob Geldof, then leader of The Boomtown Rats, tells how he fascinated the Irish with what was happening on the neighboring island. Some resistant Kinks even appear, the only ones from the previous decade in which the German director stops. That brief period covered by the three films, 1976-79, illuminated much of what came later.

The ability of British musicians to make their own and reinvent what comes to them from the countries that were part of their empire is well known. Today someone will call it cultural appropriation, and in the seventies that was already being debated. In British Rocksays Andy Summers, the guitarist for The Police: “The irony is that they like the reggae when played by a white musician. The same thing that happened with the blues in the sixties. And they haven’t seen the originals.” This is confirmed by Suggs, the singer of Madness: “We do reggae white and accelerated. Cultural miscegenation was fruitful. The pity is that those who had brought this music to the United Kingdom did not share in the stardom in the same way as the natives they inspired.

