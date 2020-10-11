As every year, a wave of seasonal flu contaminations could once again affect France. An epidemic that would be added to that linked to the coronavirus. Two diseases that are likely to affect many patients and cause concern among caregivers. They fear a real congestion of sometimes already overcrowded hospitals.

Faced with this risk, politicians are calling for a vast campaign to flu vaccination. Journalist Lucile Devillers points out that 16 million people considered to be at risk will benefit from a care voucher in order to be vaccinated. This particularly concerns people over 65, health professionals or even pregnant women. The academy of pharmacy fears that an effect of psychosis pushes the French to rush on vaccines and causes a shortage of stocks. Faced with this risk, the government ordered 30% more vaccines compared to last year.