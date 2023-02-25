Along with Hugh Grant and Colin Firth, Renee Zellweger gave life to Bridget Jones in 3 films. However, there are secrets that surround these productions adapted from the books of Helen Fielding.

The adaptation of the books Helen Fielding ended up creating two great films that revolve around the likeable Bridget Jones. The first was “Bridget Jones’s Diary”, which premiered in 2001, and the second was “Bridget Jones: On the Edge of Reason”, which was released three years later, in 2004. However, little or nothing is known about what is behind the productions.

american actress Renee Zellweger She was in charge of giving life to the remembered single woman excited about finding love at 30. The protagonist of the story is British. For this reason, in England there was controversy when it was learned that the artist would be the protagonist.

Changes in Renée Zellweger

Regarding her body change, the actress had to gain weight. To achieve this, she ate a lot of sweets and put the exercise aside. “Playing Bridget is not a big sacrifice. The transformation is part of the prize. It is a privilege, ”she commented in Gatopardo magazine.

On the other hand, the script required him to leave his good vibes and positivism, since the role was rude, gossipy and with negative thoughts.

Did Renée Zellweger’s character receive criticism?

The answer is yes. While many were fascinated by the actress’s work, since she turned awkward scenes into funny ones, others pointed out that she only focused on finding a partner.

Zellweger, for his part, defended Bridget by pointing out that the character manages to flourish and that the woman is capable of finding “herself and for herself.”

Bridget Jones movies

“Bridget Jones’s Diary” (2001)

“Bridget Jones: On the Edge of Reason” (2004)

“Bridget Jones’s Baby” (2016).

Bridget Jones Movie Cast

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones

Colin Firth as Mark Darcy

Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver

Gemma Jones as Pamela Jones

Jim Broadbent as Mr. Jones.

Will there be “Bridget Jones 4”?

In an interview with Radio TimesHelen Fielding noted that she would like to adapt her book “Mad about the boy” (2013), also about Bridget Jones, to the big screen.