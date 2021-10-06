Sivori confirmed mayor in Zignago. It ends with 22 votes difference in Brugnato, between the reconfirmed Corrado Fabiani (435) and the challenger and former ally Claudio Galante (413). Fabiani in 2016 had obtained 501 preferences while the then candidate for mayor Cristina Bronzini, merged today in the Galante list, had collected 310.

Borghetto launches – Reversal in Borghetto Vara. Even in the numbers of preferences, compared to five years ago. Outgoing mayor Claudio Delvigo obtained 251 valid ballots. The same number that, in 2016, the challenger Franco Biggi got. Today Biggi is in the majority on the list of the new mayor Stefano Coduri, who obtained 318 votes.