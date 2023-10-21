While the majority of words from Western officials and leaders focused on condemning the Hamas movement and holding it fully responsible for the catastrophic repercussions of the conflict, the words of Arab leaders tended to focus on condemning the extermination of the Palestinians and rejecting their forced displacement or the liquidation of their cause.

Between this and that, the question arises strongly about what the leaders meeting in Cairo can agree on in order to reach a solution to the current conflict that can contribute to ending the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Historical differences

Former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, believes that “the clear difference in views is not surprising and not new, because it reflects a historical rule related to Western support for Israel to protect the interests of Western countries in the Middle East region.”

According to the Egyptian diplomat, “The blatant bias towards the Israeli position on the part of a number of countries, led by the United States, constitutes an encouragement to continue the military escalation and the continued targeting of civilians and hospitals, which is unacceptable to any conscience or any international law.”

Bayoumi said in a statement to Sky News Arabia, “The first goal of unlimited Western support for Israel, despite the violations and crimes it commits against the Palestinian people, is originally linked to Western interests in the Middle East region, of which Tel Aviv is the first guardian.”

He adds: “This dispute can be overcome, according to Bayoumi, if the leaders of the Middle East prove to the West that these interests can be protected in light of joint understandings to share the benefits. Otherwise, the crisis will remain.”

Bayoumi also points out that the understandings that would calm the region are opposed by the current generation that rules Israel.

Regarding the outcomes of the Cairo summit, the Egyptian diplomat said, “The situation will remain divided, but the advantage of the summit is that those who called for it expected that the Security Council would not reach a solution. Therefore, it was necessary to hold a conference to confirm the Arab position on support for Palestine, emphasize the Arab constants regarding the position on Israel, and condemn violations against it.” Palestinian people”.

Western contradiction in dealing with the humanitarian situation

Taful Nour Odeh, Palestinian researcher and writer for Sky News Arabia:

The Cairo summit represents a kind of pressure on the international community, which stands blindfolded in the face of the tragedy of the Palestinian people, especially the United States, Britain, and Germany.

However, the international camp seems to reject any condemnation of the crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people, while this will encourage it to commit more crimes.

The priority now must be to save the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and to deliver aid to the millions who are suffering today under the rubble without water, medicine, or food.

There is a clear Western contradiction and racism towards the Palestinians. The humanitarian situation in Gaza exceeds all war crimes, while Western countries are only concerned with Israel’s position and how to provide aid to it, while millions of Palestinians groan under the rubble of death.

Complexities hinder the solution

For his part, the security expert and head of the European Center for Studies from Germany, Jassem Mohammed, believes: