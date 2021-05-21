Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova raised the issue of citizens’ responsibility for their health. The official made an interesting statement while speaking at the Moscow Cancer Forum. It is necessary to provide for financial responsibility for people who neglect their health, she said.

The question is pertinent, although a little belated. On the one hand, in fact, in a situation where – at least in accordance with the Russian Constitution – free medicine is guaranteed to all citizens of the country, it is very selfish and irresponsible to disregard your health or the health of your family members (especially children) position. For example, not to undergo medical examination or compulsory vaccination, at least in the part that is provided for by the National Vaccination Schedule. After all, if something happens, a sick person calls an ambulance, counts on timely hospitalization or receiving the necessary medicines at the expense of the budget, and all this is not cheap for the state. For example, hospitalization with covid costs a pretty penny to the budget.

In a number of developed countries, to which we often like to nod, a day in a bed in an infectious diseases ward, not to mention, God forbid, intensive care, costs more than one hundred euros. And if suddenly a citizen of one state without insurance ends up in the hospital while staying with another country, then the numbers in medical receipts are very sobering.

There are people in understandable risk groups with high chances of getting sick – their treatment falls on the state. In this regard, Finland’s initiative on older people is interesting. The position of the country’s authorities is as follows: either you, counting on state aid, accept our rules of the game – for example, by placing people over a certain age in special social institutions every day. There they are under medical supervision and with organized leisure activities. Or you take out paid insurance for your elderly relatives. In the second case, a person takes all risks, including financial ones, on himself.

In a number of countries where certain genetic pathologies are common, there is, for example, a requirement for both future spouses to undergo mandatory testing before marriage, which will assess the risk of having a sick child. If such is identified, they are offered various options for which the state is responsible, otherwise – treatment at its own expense.

It is necessary to move in the direction of increasing responsibility for your health, but there are two extremely important circumstances. The first is about the so-called free medicine. It was not by chance that I made a reservation: if in Moscow everything is fine with health care (although even with a planned hospitalization in a state clinic, a person undergoes part of the examinations for some reason at his own expense), then in the regions medicine leaves much to be desired. In the meantime, acceptable conditions have not been created for citizens to receive timely and high-quality, truly free medical care, for which, by the way, they deduct taxes, conversations about responsibility for their health will lead nowhere. People will perceive this situation as unfair. In any case, until the state in dialogue with society begins to demonstrate its own responsible position.

The second circumstance is the style of communication that some officials in our country sometimes choose when communicating with citizens: coercion, pressure, order, punishment with a ruble. It would seem cheap and cheerful. The shortest distance in communication between the parties is a direct command order. It is possible and so, but that’s just a little sense.

Again, it is pertinent to look at the experience of other countries that face similar problems and have had a similar conversation with their citizens for several years. They find much more acceptable and effective ways to communicate. Not to punish, but to encourage, or to create a space of preferences – the principle, following which brings the best result. One example is China with its social rating system, or social trust. This is a large experiment gradually being introduced by the Celestial Empire. It is not a fact that it will be recognized as unconditionally successful. The social rating system has also been criticized from various angles. But it is obvious that even the dominant by its original nature, the state of China is gradually shifting towards not coercion, but encouragement or provision of additional options.

Well, of course, no one canceled the dialogue, persuasion and clarification. Yes, there is little time, yes, perhaps the situation is not the same now. But when did a pandemic or an increase in the incidence of the same oncology come in handy? Informing and creating preferences, I am sure, will be more effective and lasting. The more calmly you speak, the better it is heard and the more reliably it is absorbed.

Author – Deputy Chairman of the Commission of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation on Social Policy, Director of the Research Center “Minority Opinion”

