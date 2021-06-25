No more intriguing bets, in Monza there is the firm intention to come to terms with reality by focusing on safe second-hand. In the advanced department Simy is courted by Galliani, but the Nigerian striker has shown that he deserves the top flight. The strategies foresee the exits of Diaw and Maric to make room for two pawns able to support Dany Mota (immovable, less than an offer of 15 million euros): hot the tracks that lead to Massimo Coda and Gianluca Lapadula, who he is well disengaging in the America’s Cup with the Peruvian national team. In Benevento there is the desire to keep him, but asking the attacker a sacrifice in terms of reduction of the salary. Galliani thinks about it, in the meantime evaluating all the viable roads, such as the one that leads to Alfredo Donnarumma from Brescia, also followed by Ternana and Parma. In short, the market will start only next Thursday, but ideas swarm in the minds of the managers, who intend to structure the squads before starting the new season with the various withdrawals.