Saturday, December 16, 2023, 00:03



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

When we are asked why we don't exercise more (if we do), the usual excuse is lack of time, an argument that is even more common in overweight people. This is revealed by a survey carried out by the Spanish Obesity Society, which recommends exercise 'pills' throughout the day. They should be of short duration and of medium-high intensity to reduce the effects of sedentary lifestyle and 'lighten' the binge eating that we are going to accumulate these days, in which, in addition, shopping and commitments make it very difficult for us to go to the gym. , go out for an hour to walk or play some sport.

They are simple activities, “like climbing a flight of 60 stairs three times – two at a time if we want to make it harder – or exercises of just one minute, such as squats or simply lying on the floor and getting up, two, three or five times.” a day,” explains César Bustos, member of the Spanish Obesity Society. Incorporating these small intervals of physical effort into our daily lives “helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality by between 13% and 15%,” says the expert.

For these movement breaks, the most effective modality is “combined strength and resistance training,” he specifies. To this plan we should add “hybrid training: with games, jump ropes, devices…”. Exercise 'snacks', being short and frequent intervals, have become “the most effective tool to achieve adherence to physical activity, which is the key to improving habits,” argues Bustos, CEO of the company 'There are no excuses'.

Every two hours



Their great asset is that they can be made at home and without much material. “It's about doing intense exercise, two or three minutes for every two hours of inactivity,” says physical trainer and nutritionist Ismael Galancho. The priority is simple and brief strengthening exercises. Rhythm? «Twenty seconds at full speed and stop; then another twenty seconds, until those two or three magical minutes,” says Galancho.

In addition to squats and climbing stairs – which physical trainers agree are the simplest and most practical to increase metabolic consumption –, we can do “vertical jumps, lunges, jump rope, abdominal planks or use elastic bands to work arms and legs,” lists the expert. Experts are also committed to giving prominence to dancing, “which in addition to exercising the heart, strengthens the bones,” they add.

A good time of day to include two or three of these intervals of intensity movement is before a strong meal, like those we have these days. “Exercising hours before a meal reduces hunger and, at the same time, increases metabolism, so what you eat afterwards you will burn faster and assimilate better,” completes nutritionist Pablo Zumaquero.

Very effective



Science has already proven that these small, intense exercises give big results. A study led by the Charles Perkins Center at the University of Sydney, in Australia, managed to precisely measure these benefits. “Three or four bursts of a few minutes a day help reduce the risk of premature death, particularly from cardiovascular disease,” the results of this research revealed. Furthermore, the ability we have to carry out cardiovascular activity – like these 'pills' – “is a more powerful predictor of mortality risk than traditional risk factors such as hypertension, smoking, obesity or type 2 diabetes,” Bustos stands out.

Squats and stair climbing



Do 30 repetitions, three times a day. We combine it with climbing stairs (three times a flight of 60 stairs) or climbing a height inside the house.

Planks and strength with band



In a plank position, leaning on your hands and feet, with your back straight. To do in another stop: with a rubber band around the legs, raise and lower each one alternately, laterally, forwards and backwards.

Stretching when you cook



Place your feet parallel and shoulder-width apart – toes facing forward –, interlace your fingers, and bring your arms up with your palms facing the ceiling. She lengthens her back as much as you can. Standing on tiptoe is also very effective.