Highlights: Bilateral meeting with Tokyo next day of India-US-Japan-Australia Quartet meeting

Agreement on 5G technology, cyber security, artificial intelligence at the meeting of foreign ministers of India and Japan

Both countries also committed to ensure maritime security in the Indian Pacific

new Delhi

India and Japan have finalized an ambitious agreement for cooperation in ‘5G’ technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and many other key areas. Also, the two strategic partners (India and Japan) resolved to further broaden their relations in other areas, including in the Indo-Pacific region. Several important issues were discussed including reform of the United Nations between the two countries, working on joint projects in third countries. Jaishankar and Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi had a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday. It was then announced that Japan agreed to become a key partner in the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative (IPOI) liaison column.

Japan came up with India’s Indo-Pacific Ocean initiative

IPOI is an India-backed framework aimed at making meaningful efforts to create a secure maritime jurisdiction in the Indo-Pacific region, where China’s growing military aggression is raising global concerns. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said in a tweet that while focusing on development projects, the topic of further expanding India-Japan cooperation to third countries also arose in the strategic talks of the 13th India-Japan Foreign Ministers.

Agreement for cyber security, IT infrastructure also

The Foreign Ministry said that recognizing the growing role of digital technology, the two Ministers noted the need for a strong cyber system and in this context welcomed the finalization of the draft Cyber ​​Security Agreement. The ministry said that the agreement promotes collaboration in capacity building, research and development, security, 5G, Internet of Things, AI among others in the critical information framework.

That is why India-Japan cooperation on 5G is important

Let us know that many countries have expressed reluctance to start 5G services on behalf of Chinese telecommunications company Huawei. In such a situation, this cooperation between India and Japan on 5G technology matters. The US has already banned this Chinese company for security reasons. It is also pressurizing other countries to ban this Chinese company. In fact 5G is the next generation of cellular technology, in which the data download speed will be 10 to 100 times faster than the existing 4G LTE network.

Discussion on UN reform

The ministry said Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart discussed a range of issues including maritime security, trade and investment, manufacturing, connectivity and infrastructure and reforms at the United Nations. The ministry stated that they advocated an independent, open and inclusive Indian Pacific region.

Agree to further broaden cooperation in many fields

In another tweet, the External Affairs Minister said that the two leaders also discussed increasing cooperation in the areas of manufacturing, skill development, infrastructure, information and communication technology and health. He said that a ‘special partnership’ between India and Japan could bring tremendous changes after recovering from Kovid. The security talks took place a day after the meeting with the foreign ministers of the Quad. ‘Quad’ is a group of four countries which includes America, India, Australia and Japan.



India, Japan can work together in third countries like Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bangladesh

Jaishankar said, “We found ways to further increase our alliance in the third country, in which the entire focus was on developmental projects. Reviewed the global situation and discussed progress related to reform of the United Nations. Our shared commitment can help stability, security and prosperity in the Indian Pacific region. ‘ Last month, Jaishankar said that both India and Japan are considering working together in third countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Myanmar which reflect their growing convergence on strategic interests. Cooperation between the two countries in areas such as defense and security, manufacturing and information and communication technology is growing rapidly.