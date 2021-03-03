One of my personal hobbies is diving under the water, and I developed this hobby in the nineties by entering an open water diving license course, and one of the first lessons of this course was the sign language of divers, by virtue of the fact that a person cannot speak underwater except with it. This entry summarizes the reality of societies in terms of freedom of expression, and I can divide countries according to this concept into 3 types, states whose people live under water, amphibious states and others above the surface of the earth. The first category, which is the countries that do not respect freedom of expression, but the laws and practices in those countries have made people in complete silence in fear for their lives, so people in these countries have developed their own sign language to express opinions or criticize, jokes or jokes are among the most successful, because they are It summarizes a specific reality that a person cannot speak about with absolute frankness, and their slogan is the poet’s saying: In my mouth is water, so how can someone who has water utter?

In contrast to this type, there are countries that have made freedom of expression the basis for relations between people or in criticizing a certain reality, or in the general expression of opinion and other opinion, these countries whose people live on the surface of the earth, so the oral or written expression was the origin, and the exception Is silence. And between these two types there are the amphibious states or the people of customs, and they are the people who live between the two homes, for their freedom of expression is available for certain types of people and not for everyone, or that freedom of expression is available for some issues and it is forbidden to address other issues. The expression puts you on a dangerous edge, either raising you higher or lowering you lower. One of the beauty of freedom of expression is the claim by all countries that it is a guaranteed right and its people are immune from its consequences, but reality tells us that the truth is not so.

The danger of suppression is summarized in the explosion, the consequences of which a person cannot anticipate, and we have witnessed what is known as the revolution of the hungry in many societies, and in these societies a stone for thinking and creativity. On the other hand, the danger of not regulating freedom of expression revolves around chaos, which may lead societies into opposing and warring parties that plunge society into the lower reaches of civilization, and between these two fears lies the wisdom, which is summarized in setting general policies agreed upon by the sages of society to safeguard the human right to expression and protect society from Chaos, and such practices are available today on planet Earth, states can benefit from the experiences of those who preceded in this field, the existence of a system that controls the right of human expression is very important, especially in our time in which there has been a lot of shuffling of cards and the task of accusing states of not respecting Freedom of expression, and technological openness made people compare with each other and realize the reality of freedom of expression in their countries, so freedom of thought is linked to freedom of expression.

* Emirati academic