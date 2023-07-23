Home to the jet set, with Lamborghinis and yachts, caviar and expensive champagnes. That’s Marbella. But there is also a threatening shadow over the chic seaside town: 33 murders in three years. What’s going wrong? Our journalists Annick Grobben and Patrick Lefelon went to investigate in the city of sun, sea and gangsters.
Annick Grobben, Patrick Lefelon
Latest update:
23-07-23, 17:25
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#champagne #coke #murder #Marbella #grows #paradise #mafia
Leave a Reply