Hundreds of neighborhoods in British territory will host street parties in their avenues to celebrate the coronation of the new King of the United Kingdom, Charles III. The King’s siblings Prince Edward and Princess Anne are expected; like British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, join today’s private concert.

“Rain or shine, thousands of friends and neighbors are coming together this weekend to hang the flags, serve the tea and cut the cake at street parties and community events across the UK,” Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

According to the Reuters agency, it is estimated that approximately 50,000 street parties will take place in the country, after the coronation of Carlos III yesterday at Buckingham Palace.

The new King and Queen of the United Kingdom, Charles and Camilla, are also expected to attend the “Coronation Concert” at Windsor Castle, which It will include the participation of artists such as Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli, among other singers, with an estimated audience of 20,000 attendees, according to Reuters.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation. © AFP / Leon Neal

Release of anti-monarchist activists

While thousands of British citizens celebrate their new kings, dozens of members of groups against the monarchy are gradually released from police custody, after being detained for more than 16 hours by the country’s law enforcement.

More than 51 individuals were arrested in central London on Saturday, on the grounds that police received information that the detainees intended to demonstrate against the king during his coronation proceedings.

“Now I am out of the police station… Make no mistake. There is no longer the right to peaceful protest in the United Kingdom,” said Graham Smith, one of the detainees and leader of the anti-monarchist group ‘Republic’, through a Post on your Twitter account.

I’m now out of the police station. Still waiting for my colleagues. Make no mistake. There is no longer a right to peaceful protest in the UK. I have been told many times the monarch is there to defend our freedoms. Now our freedoms are under attack in his name. — Graham Smith 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@GrahamSmith_) May 6, 2023



A day before the coronation, London Police Chief Mark Rowley said his department would take action if any protesters tried to “obstruct people’s enjoyment and celebration”, referring to the coronation.

Numerous arrests during the coronation

Following that logic, and in a separate incident from the mass arrest of anti-monarchist activists, London law enforcement reported on Saturday the arrest of three people who, according to information received by the capital’s police department, had planned to break into the coronation .

However, the Westminster local council denounces that among those detained are some volunteers for the night shift of the coronation security scheme.

“We are deeply concerned by the news of the overnight detention of our Night Stars volunteers,” said Aicha Less, a Westminster local councillor, adding that they are “working with the Metropolitan Police to establish exactly what happened.”

Members of the anti-monarchy group the Republic stage a protest near Westminster Abbey, where Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be crowned, in central London on May 6, 2023. © ©Reuters/Sebastian Bozon

The attitude of the police during the coronation process has been criticized by the Labor party caucus. Wes Streeting, a lawmaker for the opposition party, told Reuters that London police: “would have to be held to account as to whether their general approach to the coronation was proportionate.”

with Reuters