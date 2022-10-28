The arrival of former mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres to the Ministry of Tourism took the former president Fernando Pucheta Sánchez, Undersecretary of Sinaloa Tourism, to leave the chair, before the guillotine arrived, because as the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, Pucheta and the “Chemist” say “they don’t do chemistry”. In the letter addressed to state agent, The PRI member points out that he is stepping aside in order to let the new secretary fully dispose of his new assignment. Likewise, he “managed to overcome the institutional and personal (legal) challenges that require full attention.” It is reported that Pucheta is going to another office within the state government, but he does not confirm it. The person in charge of Communication, Paloma Gutiérrez, also left the State Sectur, but it was immediately reported that she was called to Communication of the Mazatlan City Hall.

With the arrival of the runner Rafael Mendoza Zataráin to the Secretariat of the City hall, it is estimated that the growth spurt between the Presidency and the PAS mayors will calm down, because according to Édgar González, more officials from that party will arrive to fulfill the commitments that were made at the time of winning the election. Apparently, these actions are intended to work in harmony.

They want to hide it, but yesterday Ricardo Velarde Cárdenas, from the Sedectur, and the senior official, Nayla Velarde, were seen to be very crestfallen during the first activities carried out by Mayor Édgar González. So far, both officials are still on the municipal payroll, but definitely, the working dynamics with the substitute mayor will be different from the one they had with the former president Luis Guillermo “The Chemist” Benitez Torres.

Governor Rubén Rocha Moya has been highly questioned for having employed the former mayor of Mazatlan Luis Benítez in the Ministry of Tourism, upon resigning from the mayor’s office. The state president, although he defends himself and claims not to bear the sins of the “Chemical”and that the principle of innocence towards the former mayor should prevail in the face of the accusations against him for damage to public property, the truth is that the public was very disconcerted by the way in which the crisis was stopped from the Third Floor in the Mazatlan City Hall.

Apparently, the state prosecutor, Sara Bruna Quiñónez, will be very rigorous in research which is carried against former mayor of Mazatlan, Luis Benítez, for damage to public property for the direct award of a contract for 400 million pesos to acquire lighting fixtures. The official explained that the integration of folders will take time. “Of course, when the facts emanate from situations of civilian character, when they are contractual, the work is much more intense because it is extended. And you have to review the contracts, the regulations that govern them, even if the entity with which they contracted has been duly constituted, in this case with the companies, there are many aspects that do take time, it is a very thorough job.” So it will not be soon when it is known if the now owner of the Secretary of Tourism state is called by the State Attorney General’s Office.