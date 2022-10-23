Chief Executive was in the Allianz Parque cabin next to the club’s president, Leila Pereira

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) watched this Saturday (22.Oct.2022) the match between Palmeiras and Avaí at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, alongside the president of the club alviverde, Leila Pereira.

A supporter of Palmeiras, the chief executive provoked mixed reactions to his presence in the stadium during the 3-0 victory for the São Paulo team. In videos posted on social media, fans were divided between boos and shouts of “myth”.

Part of the offenses, led in chorus by the organized crowd Mancha Alviverde, could be heard during the broadcast of the match, valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship, on the channel Premiere.



Playback/Twitter Bolsonaro watches the game in the box with Leila Pereira

This time alone, Bolsonaro has already been to the stadium in August with businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan chain of stores, and state deputy Gil Diniz (PL-SP). In this ocasion, received a Palmeiras shirt as a gift by Leila Pereira. Now, he won a new club uniform with the number 22.

earlier, during live with forward Neymar, the president tried to extract a statement of the player’s preference for the alviverde team. Neymar, however, said he became a Santos fan after spending his childhood as a Palmeiras player.

Watch videos of the president at Allianz Parque this Saturday:

President Bolsonaro watching the game alongside the president of Palmeiras! pic.twitter.com/s6XkNXI7B2 — dailzo dantas (@DDailzo) October 23, 2022