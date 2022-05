Peruvian writer and Nobel Prize in Literature, Mario Vargas Llosa, during the opening of the First Literary Festival of Writers of America and Europe, in March 2022.| Photo: EFE/Daniel Pérez

THE Hispanic-Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa gave his opinion this Wednesday (11) about the elections that will be held in October in Brazil and highlighted that, despite the “mischief” of the President Jair Bolsonaroprefers his victory in the dispute against the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The 1990 Nobel Prize in Literature gave a lecture in Montevideo at the invitation of the think tank Center for Development Studies (CED), in which he spoke about the current situation in Latin American countries, including Brazil. “Bolsonaro’s case is very difficult. Bolsonaro’s antics are too difficult for a liberal to admit. Now, between Bolsonaro and Lula, I prefer Bolsonaro,” he commented.

The author of “A Festa do Bode” and “A Cidade e os Cachorros” opined that “there is a kind of passion for Lula, especially in Europe”, but recalled that the former president “was arrested” and the judges condemned him ” as a thief”, without mentioning, however, the decisions of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that suspended the actions against the PT.

On the other hand, Vargas Llosa stressed that Bolsonaro “is not a candidate that arouses our enthusiasm”, although he only made a deep criticism of him when talking about his denial of vaccines against covid-19, a disease from which he has just recovered. “He IS nonsense, it’s absurd to confront himself the way he did. It seems absolutely irresponsible to me,” he lamented.