Arminia started the season with four points and suffered a 1-0 defeat at Werder Bremen before the international break. Because of the balance of power alone, it is to be expected that Uwe Neuhaus’ team will primarily want to defend their own goal and put painful pinpricks. Exactly such a game could hurt Bayern particularly in view of the upcoming opponents.

Before the international break, Munich were surprisingly vulnerable on the defensive. In the Bundesliga games against 1899 Hoffenheim (1: 4) and Hertha BSC (4: 3), almost every long ball was dangerous. If the opponent then offered fast and robust strikers, Manuel Neuer had a lot to do. Seven goals conceded in two games are untypical for Flick-Bayern, added together with the Supercup against Borussia Dortmund (3: 2) there are even nine goals conceded in three games.

Bielefeld, Atlético and Frankfurt will make it anything but easy for them. Rather, all three opponents of the team will demand everything in terms of running, Atlético and Eintracht will also go to work physically as usual. With this in mind, Flick will have to develop a strategy to survive the games as unscathed as possible.

The view is directed from game to game, looking backwards or far ahead is not possible anyway if a new opponent is in front of your chest every three days. In a few weeks, however, it will be interesting to analyze how well Bayern will have done. Slips are to be expected – it remains to be seen how many the record champions will afford.