Saturday evening (6:30 p.m.) meets the FC Bayern for the first time since April 18, 2009 Arminia Bielefeld. The performance of Hansi Flick’s team against the promoted team is measured by two standards: on the one hand, it will be important to increase defensive stability, and on the other hand, as many grains as possible must be saved in the upcoming English week.
Arminia Bielefeld, Atlético Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt. A pleasant program sounds different, but due to the tight schedule, FC Bayern has to bite the bullet early in the season.
Arminia started the season with four points and suffered a 1-0 defeat at Werder Bremen before the international break. Because of the balance of power alone, it is to be expected that Uwe Neuhaus’ team will primarily want to defend their own goal and put painful pinpricks. Exactly such a game could hurt Bayern particularly in view of the upcoming opponents.
Before the international break, Munich were surprisingly vulnerable on the defensive. In the Bundesliga games against 1899 Hoffenheim (1: 4) and Hertha BSC (4: 3), almost every long ball was dangerous. If the opponent then offered fast and robust strikers, Manuel Neuer had a lot to do. Seven goals conceded in two games are untypical for Flick-Bayern, added together with the Supercup against Borussia Dortmund (3: 2) there are even nine goals conceded in three games.
One could only speculate about the reasons for the weak switching behavior: Was it a question of mental fatigue, whether the (practically nonexistent) summer break and the triple success a few weeks earlier? Were the players physically exhausted after two competitive games? Or are Bayern falling back into old patterns?
The game in Bielefeld will provide further information in this regard. After all: If it was a question of fatigue, Hansi Flick can now control the stress on his players more precisely thanks to the four newcomers in the transfer final. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr made a good impression in the DFB Cup match against 1. FC Düren (3: 0), and Jamal Musiala also made a positive impression. Douglas Costa had some difficulties in the half-spaces, and midfield newcomer Marc Roca indicated that he would need time.
Until the end of the year, Bayern are walking a fine line for another reason: The winning streak should be continued, but the team will not be able to pull through the continuous pressing as rigorously as in the past season. In the coming weeks it will be more and more important to close the bag early and to downshift a few gears at the end of the game in order to conserve as much strength as possible.
Bielefeld, Atlético and Frankfurt will make it anything but easy for them. Rather, all three opponents of the team will demand everything in terms of running, Atlético and Eintracht will also go to work physically as usual. With this in mind, Flick will have to develop a strategy to survive the games as unscathed as possible.
The triple trainer faces a major challenge. He’ll have to rotate a lot to keep the load on the players at bay. He will also have to fine-tune tactics: How can the team continue to be dominant without demanding everything from itself in every game? Because of the many English weeks, tactical constructs cannot be studied meticulously, but Flick can always give instructions in the preliminary discussions and on the sidelines.
The view is directed from game to game, looking backwards or far ahead is not possible anyway if a new opponent is in front of your chest every three days. In a few weeks, however, it will be interesting to analyze how well Bayern will have done. Slips are to be expected – it remains to be seen how many the record champions will afford.
