Even the craziest movie, that typical overcoming story with a happy ending, can hold a powerful message, or at least an inspirational one. This is what happened to the mother of Lucy Bronze (Berwick-upon-Tweed, England; 30 years old) when her daughter returned home distraught after learning that the FA (the English federation) would no longer let her compete with her teammates. she. Mixed football was over for little Lucy, 12 years old. The first thing she did was look at her husband, Jorge. But he was not interested in football. Then her sister, Julie, a police officer by profession, who even consulted a lawyer. No one, however, had an answer for Diane Bronze, much less her daughter.

Then Diane remembered I want to be like Beckham. The film, which tells the story of a girl of Pakistani origin confronted by her family for playing soccer and who ends up on a scholarship in the United States, enlightened Diane. She searched for schools until she came across one in North Carolina. The following summer there was her daughter Lucy, best player in the world in 2020, current leader of England, who today plays against Sweden (9:00 p.m., Tdp) for a place in the European Championship final. She did not go alone. “She turned our family summer vacation into taking me to North Carolina to see what it was all about,” explains the defense. “There were like 500 girls and the coach said to my mother: ‘Bring her when she’s 17 and I’ll give her a scholarship.’ Lucy was excited, of course. However, something much more important happened for a girl used to being surrounded by boys. “It was like a revelation. There were hundreds of very good girls and coaches. Lucy felt for the first time that she was no different, ”her mother told the magazine Gentlewomen.

When she returned to England, Lucy began playing for Sunderland, one of the few clubs that had a women’s team. Her problem was that she had to travel 72 kilometers (round trip) to train with her teammates. But Lucy had her goal. At 17, she returned to the United States and got another surprise. She was waiting for her with a kits of Nike clothing and boots. “In England we had to wait 10 years for something like this to happen,” Bronze stresses.

The experience in the United States lasted six months. He returned to England to study sports science at the University in Leeds. He did not forget football. Always in Liverpool, he first played for Everton and then for neighbors Anfield. Studies, however, were his priority. To cover his expenses, during his time at University, Bronze worked at Goals Leeds Bar and Domino’s Pizza. “When people asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would never have thought of saying a footballer. He was not professional. I went to the Uni, I studied, I worked. I had a normal life,” he recalls. And that he was already international in the under-23 of England. In 2014, he signed for Manchester City. The big change, in any case, happened when he landed at Lyon.

With Olympique he won three Champions. The most important thing for her is that she felt professional. “We sat with the men for lunch. We have the same treatment in everything. I don’t think any other men’s team does that. They are all still separated, ”she explained, at the time, Bronze. In 2020, already with world recognition in her showcase, she returned to City until accepting the offer from Barcelona this summer. “I am looking forward to playing for Barcelona. It is one of the best teams in the world”, she explained, in the mixed zone of the Brighton stadium, after beating Spain in the Euro quarterfinals.

Bronze was the last to leave the England dressing room. She wore clear-rimmed glasses and stopped to talk to each of the journalists who claimed her. Her fame didn’t keep her feet off the ground, neither does he. boom of women’s football at Euro 2022. The Englishwoman has one idea in mind: revenge. After the United States eliminated the Three Lions in the semifinal of the last World Cup in France (2-1), Bronze only thinks about the Wembley final. “That elimination hit me hard. I felt that I was in the best moment”, he exposes. “A lot of people ask me what my motivation is after all my titles. It’s simple, win the European Championship in my country”, he closes. First, in any case, he will have to work against the tough Sweden. Work for your dreams? Nothing new for Lucy Bronze.

