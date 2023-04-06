FromPatrick Mayer close

The water levels at Lake Garda are alarming just in time for the Easter holidays in southern Germany and Bavaria. Vacationers get to see the consequences at Sirmione.

Peschiera – If you are coming from South Tyrol and Trento on the Brenner autobahn (“Brennero”) towards the south of Italy, it is on the right-hand side between the exit at Rovereto and the massive roundabout at Affi. The tourist destination of many holidaymakers from southern Germany, especially from Upper Bavaria and from the greater Munich area.

Holidays on Lake Garda: Tourists from Bavaria and Germany return at Easter

Of course, we are talking about Lake Garda, the largest inland body of water in Italy with an area of ​​370 square kilometers. Especially at Easter, the holiday paradise between Riva del Garda in the north, Limone Sul Garda on the west bank, Bardolino on the east bank and the Sirmione headland in the south invites you to vacation.

Riva del Garda: The low water levels of Lake Garda can be guessed directly from the cafés in Piazza III Novembre. © IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

But: Above all the anticipation at Easter for the holiday season at Lago di Garda there is a big problem, the enormous extent of which was already omnipresent in the summer of 2022. Because: Since the beginning of last year, it has been raining far too little in northern Italy and in the Alps. Which has threatening consequences for the water levels in Lake Garda and thus for one of the largest water reservoirs in the whole country.

Holidays on Lake Garda: lack of water – dramatic figures on water levels published

At the end of last week (March 31), new – dramatic – figures for the water levels between Torbole and Peschiera were reported. At this point, the water of the northern Italian lake flows into the Mincio, which in turn is a tributary of the Po. Italy’s by far longest river is the lifeline for the food industry, which is so important in the north. Wine, olive oil, pasta durum wheat – last September there were indications of immense (harvest) losses for popular products in Italian cuisine.

But that’s not all: the water that agriculture and tourism provide in equal measure is apparently becoming less and less. According to data from the “Agenzia Interregionale per il fiume PO” (AIPO for short), the average water level on March 31, 2023 was just 47 centimeters. The AIPO is a public body that collects water levels around the Po. In 2018, the water level was still an average of 90 centimeters, and in 2013 it was even 130 centimeters; a worrying decline in a comparatively short period of time.

Lack of water on Lake Garda: water levels between Riva and Peschiera at low level

Striking: The water levels are currently rising according to the Allgäu newspaper moreover, not as usual in spring. The average water level in January was 46 centimeters and in February it was 45 centimeters – all of them historic lows.

Extreme drought on Lake Garda: near Sirmione, the famous island of Isola di San Biagio is within walking distance. © Dominik Bartl

“It hasn’t rained in over a month. Lake Garda is therefore registering a situation that it has not experienced in living memory. In mid-February, Lake Garda was never more than 40 centimeters above hydrometric zero in Peschiera,” said Pierlucio Ceresa, Secretary General of the Association of Lake Garda Municipalities, in February focus.de explains: “We register a water volume that has never been so low in the past,” Ceresa was also informed by tagesschau.de quoted. Is this just the beginning?

Summer vacation 2023 in Italy: meteorologist warns of “extreme drought”

The meteorologist Dominik Jung recently predicted “extreme drought” and massive water shortages for the summer. “Rarely has a winter in the Alps been as snow-poor as this winter,” explained Jung in a video analysis for weather.net: “In many regions of France and Italy, this drought winter could result in an extreme drought summer. That should be really interesting this year. In winter, the necessary precipitation simply did not fall. The drought is already extreme.”

In figures: In the past few months, 53 percent less snow has fallen in the Italian Alps than the long-term average, according to the environmental organization “Legambiente”.

Drought and dryness: the lack of water in Lake Garda is evident at Sirmione

The lack of water for tourists can be seen especially around the Sirmione promontory, which is popular with holidaymakers. Already at the beginning of the year, the water levels were so low that the neighboring island of Isola di San Biagio could be reached on foot.

Sirmione was in the spotlight as early as August 2022, in the high season for Lake Garda holidays, when drone footage showed popular beaches on the peninsula exposed hundreds of meters into the lake, including Jamaica Beach. (pm)

