Pantone has already ruled. The Viva Magenta color will be the tone that will dot the dressing rooms in 2023, displacing Very Peri, a kind of purple that had a short reign. It went into the background as a result of the ‘Barbiecore’ boom, a trend that imitates the outfits of the famous Barbie doll. A nineties style in which pink floods everything within its reach.

‘Barbicore’ fashion continues to gain followers months after the ‘boom’ that it experienced prior to the summer season, so it will have to share the limelight in clothing and accessories with Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta, a brave and daring color, whose exuberance Promotes a joyous and upbeat celebration.

“In this age of technology, we seek to be inspired by nature and what is real. Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family and is inspired by cochineal red -used in lipsticks-, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the family of natural dyes and one of the strongest and brightest the world has ever known,” explains Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.

The vibrant color of the season has been good news for stylists as it is a tone “almost globally flattering because it offers a natural rosy halo to the lightest skin and brings out the gold in the most tanned skin,” explains Paula Iváñez, teacher and fashion communicator. «Have you not noticed on some occasion how when you put on a certain summer dress of a similar shade your lips and cheeks ‘revive’ with color? Then try a sweater of the same color this winter -suggests Iváñez- and see what happens in the eye area. The shadows of dark circles will disappear and it will give the sensation of having skin with fewer imperfections, typical of any Instagram filter. That’s why it rejuvenates!”

The fashion specialist advises that if you have not been convinced that Viva Magenta can be one of the colors in your wardrobe this coming season, “at least be encouraged to try small details in your outfits such as handkerchiefs, scarves, cardigans in very neutral ‘looks’… Without a doubt, a timeless color because it brings life to any ‘outfit’ we choose”.

olfactory trends



A 2023 tinged with magenta in which “the universe of perfumery is going to experience a duality between aromas inspired by nature and intense and sensual ones”, comments Inma Fernández, Marketing Director of Isolée.

A student of the Grasse Institute of Perfumery (class of 2014), Fernández specifies that “sensuality will translate into amber fragrances based on saffron, the golden raw material of perfumery, with a marked facet of leather.” He gives as an example the recent launches of the French brands Matière Première and D’Orsay and the British Thameen London with Insignia, a perfume that also includes other sub-trends for the coming year, “such as the use of lactonic notes, through a chord creamy fig, and intense facets of natural rose, in this case thanks to the Damascus roses that are included in its formula».

Precisely the second trend is natural aromas, «which invite escapism, to comfort us, to feel good. In it are circumscribed the fragrances that transmit the smell of extreme cleanliness. Anticipating this trend, the Maison Francis Kurkdjian launched 724 last September. «The feeling it awakens is one of extreme purity, of spotless cleanliness, which is why aldehydes are essential in this fragrance. As an example of this same trend of comforting fragrances, the recent launch of Initio Parfums Privés, Paragon. An intimate olfactory experience in which the vibrations elevate the body and mind. This fragrance goes beyond the skin, and goes towards the soul, nourishing self-confidence and helping to elevate the spirit wrapped in positivity”, details Inma Fernández.

There is a third trend, explains the perfumer, which has been repeated for years, which are nostalgic fragrances that take us back to our childhood, “with raw materials such as orange blossom (in the case of Spain) and taste notes (such as the vanilla). This is the case of the next launch of Parfums de Marly, Valaya».