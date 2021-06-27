The Spielberg circuit (not surprisingly Red Bull Ring) has few curves and several turns. One of these confirms almost definitively that Mercedes, after seven years, has lost its technical supremacy. And no, it’s not the same situation that only three and four years ago occurred against Ferrari. Then there was the race for development, which they usually won. There was a more fluctuating situation. Now we are facing a world championship bound by the budget cap and Max Verstappen’s four consecutive wins. And if the RBR hadn’t missed Perez’s pit stop, causing him to lose his position on Bottas, the result would have been even more capital. Above all, among the signs of the epochal turning point, there are the continuous references to the superiority of the opponents, including the Honda engine one. Which is true, but it would also take some mea culpa from Brixworth; where, this year, they certainly did not produce the best Power Unit ever.

Hamilton: “Red Bull has incredible speed”

Said this, the other turning point is that of Ferrari. I no longer remember who that fool was who, in unsuspecting times, had written that the Rossa, in Austria, would have raised his head. But even here, things must be seen in proportion. The sixth and seventh place in the race of Sainz and Leclerc correspond – with reversed roles – to the placement of the two in the world championship. It is not exactly an exciting situation, with the podium count still at one level. Not the situation that would have made a Marchionne or a Montezemolo shout for joy (and you know, especially in summer, presidents get a little humoral). Dubbing is the least, on such a short track; but the fact remains that the two leading teams were just racing on another planet, while still a few weeks ago someone claimed that “Ferrari can be there with the first”.

But no: the first and second courses are out of reach, the side dishes remain. Where, then, is the Ferrari turning point? The turning point seems to be right here, in philosophy. The SF21 project, as we said after the Castellet flop, is a short blanket. Instead of pulling it over their heads so as not to see reality, it seems that in Maranello they have decided to cover their feet so as not to catch stupid colds. The car went very well in the race because, by loading the wings, it had given up on an extreme set-up which would probably have helped it in qualifying, but then it would have overloaded the tires once again. But it went well overall also and above all because the Austrian one is a track “Rear limited”, that is, more demanding for the rear covers than the front ones. Traction has always been good, and even the fact of running with a relatively higher wingspan was not as penalizing in the race, with the play of the contrails and the DRS always open.

Leclerc praises the team: “Great car today”

Here, right on mobile flap theme, Leclerc’s comment after qualifying should make us reflect. “The strange thing is that we lose more with the open DRS “, Charles had said, who is not one who talks at random. It is an assessment that must be relativized, but it could mean that, compared to other cars, the rear wing of the SF21 performs less well. In other words: when the opponents open the flap, the wing stops resisting and allows a greater increase in top speed, compared to what happens on the Ferrari. All this, as we said, did not put Leclerc in too much difficulty in his beautiful comeback, after the accident at the start of the race with Gasly; but it must be considered that at that moment both Charles and Carlos, who had kept the first set of tires for a long time, practically had cooler tires: and this obviously compensated and overcame other factors.

Binotto: “Happy with the reaction after France”

In all cases, the fact of working more in terms of the race than in terms of qualifying is really a turning point for Ferrari Binotto; who, even when he was only technical director, was focusing a lot on the position on the grid. To the point of asking for a more performing Ferrari on the single lap for 2018 (as he commented at the presentation of the SF71H). Having renounced the logic of “let’s start as far as possible and see what happens”Can be an important signal, an awareness of the fact that it is better to take home points on Sunday and not first and second rows on Saturday. However, we are talking about a two-sided weekend: and it doesn’t necessarily happen that way. In a week, with different compounds and pressures, we will have another picture. Ferrari could suffer more at Silverstone (and if it ran at Suzuka, too) due to the track the front is struggling with. I am not going back to the evaluation of a week ago: to have a car that is as good everywhere and all weekend as the Red Bull, it would be necessary to reinforce the aerodynamics department. By creating or recreating the conditions for which a foreign technician feels again encouraged to work for Maranello: you can’t necessarily go and get him! Otherwise, then, it is a question of kidnapping.