A war of nerves. Borussia Dortmund and Akanji go their own way, waiting for the situation to break free. The Swiss defender decided months ago not to renew the contract (expiring in 2023) with the Gialloneri, who therefore still only have this transfer window and the winter one to pocket something from the sale of him. The German club moved on, going to take Schlotterbeck and Süle to reinforce the defense which also includes Hummels. With the three German internationals in the squad, the club sent a clear message to Akanji: either find a team that satisfies the demands of him and Dortmund, or he will be on the bench. Worse, because in fact he is out of the squad. Yet the player does not bend and waits for a level offer.