The Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) estimates that between 5% and 20% of people with encephalitis die in Spain, a disease that is characterized by a inflammation of brain tissue, Therefore, vaccination and prevention of mosquito and tick bites are advised to avoid pathology.

On the occasion of the celebration February 22 of World Encephalitis DaySEN recalled that encephalitis is the inflammation of brain tissue that can also affect nearby structures, such as meninges (meningencephalitis) or spinal cord (myelitis or encephalomyelitis).

Depending on the cause that has originated this inflammation, encephalitis It is classified into four types: infectious, post -infectious, autoimmune or toxic. Neurologists estimated that in Spain around 1,200 cases are produced per year (between two and four cases per 100,000 inhabitants each year) of this disease that not only entails a high risk of mortality, but also that It can also lead to important neurological sequelae.

The mortality rate of encephalitis in Spain is between 5% and 20% of cases, and even some types of encephalitis have a mortality greater than 70% in case they are not addressed on time.

But also, encephalitis You can leave sequelae in more than 20% of people that survive such as: memory problems (18%), learning or development difficulties (35%), changes in personality (18%), motor problems or hearing problems, speech or vision (17%), among others .

Throughout the world, it is estimated that the years of life lost due to premature death and the years lived with disabilities (Avad) that generates encephalitis suppose about five million years, due to the High load of subsequent neurological sequelae.

Infectious encephalitis, caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi or parasites, is the most common typology worldwide. More than 100 different organisms causing infectious encephalitis were identifiedbut viruses are still the most frequent cause, among which the Herpes family viruses (Herpes Simple, varicella-jooster viruses), enterovirus and viruses transmitted by animals (such as mosquitoes or ticks). Measles viruses, paperras, polio or rubella can also cause very serious encephalitis in unaccoured people.

In fact, he stressed The Coordinator of the Critical and Intevist Neurology Study Group of the SEN, Dr. Saima Bashir“In Spain and thanks to vaccination and hygiene, the number of cases of serious encephalitis is much lower than those that occurred several decades ago. But for a few years, a slight increase in the diagnosis of cases of cases of cases of cases of cases was observed encephalitis”.

In addition to a Increase in cases of autoimmune encephalitis Associated with genetic, environmental factors and other factors such as pollution or prior viral diseases and improvements in detection systems, infectious encephalitis cases are also increasing due to anti -vaccine movements or climate change.

In fact, last year it was known that between 2021 and 2022 they increased, In Europe alone, 14% cases of tick -transmitted encephalitis.

For all these reasons, Dr. Bashir insisted that “vaccination and hygiene measures, as well as taking measures to reduce the risk of mosquito and tick bites, especially if you travel to high -risk countries, they are the best tools to prevent This disease “.

In addition, the expert remarked, “encephalitis is a medical urgency and its early detection is key to reducing the risk of mortality and important neurological sequelae. Because the disease It can happen suddenly and progress quickly, Given the suspicion of encephalitis, urgent medical attention should be sought. “

Although the disease can occur at any age, The incidence is greater in the child and adolescent population –10 out of every 100,000 children will suffer this year-as well as in older adults and people with a weakened immune system, such as people living with HIV or take immunosuppressive medications.

People with encephalitis They usually show slight symptoms similar to flusuch as fever, fatigue, headache or body pain. But in other cases they may experience more acute symptoms such as speech problems, hearing, or vision, hallucinations, personality or behavior changes, loss of consciousness, motor problems, seizures or even coma.

In babies it is especially important to be attentive to symptoms such as fever, lethargy, decrease in appetite, vomiting, body stiffness, inexplicable and unusual irritability or crying as well as presenting swelling in the plumbing (soft point of the top of the head).