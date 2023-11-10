Between 25 and 50 people died this Friday in an Israeli bombing against a public school in Gaza City, according to medical sources and the Government of the Strip, in an incident of which all the circumstances have not yet been clarified and in which a granddaughter of the political leader of Hamas, Ismael Haniyeh, died.

Those killed in the attack on school center in the Al Naser neighborhood of Gaza where internally displaced people were taking refuge could reach 50, while the director of the al Shifa Hospital in Gaza said that there were at least 25 deaths who arrived at that medical center.

In turn, sources from the political wing of Hamas announced that Roaa Haniye, granddaughter of Hamas leader Ismail Haniye, died in the attack at the same school.

The Islamist group Hamas, which de facto controls the enclave, condemned “the atrocious massacre” at the school, which he considered “a shame for the international community and humanity.”

Likewise, the organization assured that Palestinian civilians were killed by Israeli attacks while trying to flee south along Salahedin Avenueone of the main arteries of the Strip and where Israel has kept a corridor open intermittently since last Sunday.

Smoke rising from Gaza amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Hamas movement.

The attacks occur as Israeli troops continue their ground advance through the Strip, where they have surrounded and attacked several hospitals that are on the verge of collapse, including Al Shifa Hospital itself – the largest in the enclave -, where this Friday Israeli bombings in the complex killed 20 people.

At the same time, attacks against the Al Quds medical center and its surroundings caused at least one death and 28 injuries among the displaced taking refuge in the facility, “most of whom were children,” the Palestinian Red Crescent medical service reported.

“Two of them were critically wounded by occupation (Israel) snipers who aimed at the hospital and shot directly at those present in the building,” in addition to launching “artillery projectiles at the western part” of the medical center,” added the Red Crescent.

This health organization also reported that Israeli forces shot at the Intensive Care Unit of this same hospital, without offering more details.

On the other hand, The director of Al Shifa Hospital assured that this Friday Israel waged “a war against the hospitals” of Gaza, and he highlighted that in his health center “the sick and injured occupy all the corridors”, without operations being able to be carried out and with a lack of food and water to care for patients and displaced people who take refuge in the center.

Since the war broke out on October 7, more than 11,000 people have died in Gaza due to Israeli bombings, including more than 4,500 children and more than 3,000 women.

EFE