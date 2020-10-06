The disruptions caused by the poor sales of certain cheeses with a short ripening period, as well as certain fresh products in collective catering, weakened the dairy sector in 2020. Companies exported less and certain products were temporarily discarded or donated to charities. These losses of outlets also resulted in an increase in the volumes of butter and powder in Europe, and prices immediately fell. Suddenly, the average selling price of 1,000 liters of conventional milk was only 326 € in July 2020, a drop of 14 € over the same month of 2019 and 44 € on average over 2014, just before the abolition of production quotas per country in 2015. The consequences of the 2020 drought are also reflected in an increase in production costs which, in the best case, will last until spring 2021.

On September 29, the National Interprofessional Center for the Dairy Economy (CNIEL) published a press release which read: “Despite a context disrupted by the coronavirus, milk production has increased since the start of 2020 in the main world exporting basins. In the first months of 2020, collection increased by 1.3% in the European Union. Milk production is also up slightly in France at the start of 2020 ”. The same press release indicated that “on the retail market, in France, the situation is tending to normalize. After very strong increases in volume during confinement, sales of dairy products in supermarkets are now tending to approach the level they had before the health crisis. Sales nevertheless remain slightly higher because more people are currently eating at home, due to the development of teleworking ”.

However, the price of milk leaving the farm is not satisfactory. As we showed in an article published here on 1 er October, citing figures from FranceAgriMer reproduced by CNIEL “the standard price of conventional cow’s milk was in July 2020 of € 326 per thousand liters”. It was € 14 below the July 2019 level, which is far too low to give decent remuneration to milk producers.

The EGALIM law is ineffective on the sharing of value

On September 30, the day after the publication of the CNIEL press release, it was the National Federation of Milk Producers (FNPL) of the FNSEA which held a press conference in Paris. In the introduction, Marie-Thérèse Bonneau, vice president of the FNPL and producer of milk in Vendée, indicated that the drought of this summer caused feeding difficulties because it was necessary to buy hay and straw in anticipation of the next winter, stocks having been started in the summer for lack of grass in the meadows. After her, Daniel Perrin, secretary general of the FNPL and milk producer in Meurthe-et-Moselle, explained that he estimated at two monthly minimum wage, the desirable income for each worker, taking into account the daily workload. of the year with milking twice a day.

When answering the questions asked by the journalists, we asked him what had to be the average price of 1,000 liters of milk in France to be in line with this remuneration of 2 monthly minimum wage for an active person. Neither he, nor Marie-Thérèse Bonneau, wanted to put forward a figure, contenting themselves with hoping that the prices of dairy products that will be discussed this fall between the processing industry and the retail chains will finally allow progress. towards this goal. Marie-Thérèse Bonneau added, however, that an increase of 1 cent in the price of a pot of yogurt paid by the consumer in the store and fully reflected in the price of milk leaving the farm would increase this price by 10 cents per liter, while this price was 32.6 cents last July. But we do not only produce yogurt in dairies and we have known for a long time that the representatives of the mass distribution fight to obtain the lowest possible prices within the framework of the annual negotiations that the EGALIM law was supposed to make less inequitable.

Emmanuel Macron’s double speech at Rungis

When he announced his desire to have this new law voted by his majority during a speech delivered at Rungis on October 11, 2017, President Macron declared that he wanted “the establishment of a renewed contractualization with a contract which will be offered by farmers and no longer by buyers, which is in this respect and in my view fundamental. We will modify the law to reverse this construction of the price which must be able to start from production costs. Negotiations are starting in a few weeks and I would like in this regard a commitment from all the stakeholders in this regard to the ministers without waiting for the law, ”he added that day.

But, as always with Emmanuel Macron, there was in this speech an “and at the same time” whose trap appeared in the following paragraph: “But this new approach would not be enough because it will be effective only if the farmers genuinely group together in producer organizations to have more influence in the negotiations by taking advantage of the possibilities of competition law ”.

When Macron advocated the freedom of the fox in the henhouse

This is easier said than done in a production like milk. Because it is necessary, whatever it costs, to milk the cows twice a day, while a strike of deliveries to the dairy in order to obtain a rise in prices involves throwing out the milk after two days for lack of power. store it when the tank is full. It is therefore appropriate to ask questions about the sincerity of President Macron when he delivered this speech by Rungis. Keeping in mind what the same man wrote 9 years earlier in the report of the Attali Commission, set up by President Nicolas Sarkozy at the request of the looter of the peasant world that Michel-Edouard Leclerc has always been:

“The ‘resale at a loss’, wrote Macron, is generally only a price of collusion between certain producers and certain supermarkets. Trade and distribution activities must be treated in accordance with common competition law, like other economic activities and in accordance with the principles in force at the level of the OECD ”. To be as precise as possible, the rapporteur Macron proposed to the legislator a “Decision” numbered “204” and worded as follows: “Repeal the provisions of the Commercial Code which hinder the free negotiation of commercial conditions between suppliers and distributors”. He thus pleaded for the freedom of the fox in the henhouse.

And it was followed by the government of the time and its parliamentary majority. In the fall of 2008, the Fillon government passed the Economic Modernization Law (LME) integrating the proposals of rapporteur Macron on behalf of the Attali Commission. Since then, this law has been used to plunder peasants for the benefit of distributors. The EGALIM law passed since the arrival of Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace has not changed much to the LME inspired by its report dating from 2008.

Gerard Le Puill