During December, January, and February, the vegetation in and around Mexico City—particularly tree species such as ash, oak, and pine—gives off large amounts of pollen, which adds to air pollution to generate allergy reactions and other respiratory discomfort, specialists indicated.

They pointed out that a possible cause for this process of pollen emission appearing to be greater and starting earlier is climate change, so diseases related to this phenomenon could increase.

In a forum organized yesterday by the National Autonomous University of Mexico, María del Carmen Calderón, coordinator of the Mexican Aerobiology Network (REMA), explained that since 2008 this organization has been monitoring pollen suspended in the atmosphere through various stations placed in the capital of the country and five more states, to determine its variation in each season of the year.

The expert indicated that in Mexico City and neighboring entities, ash, oak, coniferous and various species of grasses and cupersaceae predominate, which are highly allergenic due to the large amounts of pollen that they emit, especially in December, January and February, to later drop in March.

For his part, Guillermo Guidos, an allergist associated with La Rema, indicated that in the capital and its surroundings there are some 50 types of pollens, many of which add to air pollution, microscopic particles and other substances to cause inflammatory processes or irritants in many people sensitive to these compounds.

Pollinosis is one of the most common allergic disorders in humans. It is a multifactorial disease that can affect people’s quality of life” and occurs in most cases between 5 and 30 years of age, although it can also appear for the first time at other times in life.

The researcher pointed out that between 15 and 25 percent of the population of Mexico City may be sensitive to this condition, whose main symptoms are conjunctivitis, tearing, itchy eyes, runny nose, and a sensation of suffocation or difficulty breathing, among other inflammatory processes.

Benjamín Martínez, from the Climate Change and Solar Radiation Group, reported that there are various international studies according to which the development cycle of plants, or phenology, has been accelerated by global warming, which causes flowering earlier in the year and an increase in the total amount of pollen in the atmosphere.