Ten days before her death, Betty White made another video to thank her fans. That is what one of the producers of special Betty White: A Celebration Monday on Entertainment Tonight.











The documentary was actually made for the Golden Girls star’s centennial on January 17. It was planned that fans in nearly 900 movie theaters across America would celebrate the actress’s birthday with the film, which gives a glimpse into the life of the Hollywood veteran. After her death on New Year’s Eve, the makers decided to let the event continue, albeit in a modified form. Instead of Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, the documentary can now be seen under the title Betty White: A Celebration.

According to producer Steve Boettcher, White recorded a short video that would be played during the event. “She looked amazing, she loved getting ‘glammed up’, as she called it: her hair and make-up were done and she was beautiful. She had a big smile and wanted to thank her fans from the bottom of her heart for their support all these years.”

