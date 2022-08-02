Despite the years that it has put an end to its plot, “Yo soy Betty, la fea” has gone through time and to this day is one of the most popular soap operas in Latin America.

Premiered in 1999, the story of Fernando Gaitán liked the viewers, so, after finishing in Colombia, he went to other countries such as Peru, where his success was similar.

Although Ana María Orozco (Beatriz Pinzón) and Jorge Enrique Abello (Armando Mendoza) are the faces of the telenovela, they shared a cast with interpreters who are also followed by fans to this day. One of them is Patrick Delmas, who gave life to Michel Doinel.

What happened to the career of Patrick Delmas?

Born in Paris in 1966, Patrick Delmas arrived in Colombia in 1996 to shoot a French television series. Given the job opportunity in that country, he decided to stay and continue his acting career.

This is how in 1999, the actor gave life to Michel Doinel ‘el Francés’, a character who fell in love with Beatriz Pinzón Solano in “Betty, la fea” and is presented as Armando Mendoza’s rival.

After his participation in the popular telenovela, he was part of different renowned productions such as “Until silver us part”, “Alicia’s labyrinth”, “In Eva’s heels” and “Wild District”, a Netflix series. In the present 2022 she participated in “Juanpis González: the series”.

In 2008, Patrick Delmas and Jorge Enrique Abello starred in “There is no one alive here”, a series where they play Mauri and Fer, the journalist and the lawyer from apartment 202, respectively. Both play two young homosexuals who have to deal with a situation: Mauri is openly gay, but Fer still can’t confess the truth to his family and friends.