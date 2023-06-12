“I am Betty the Ugly one” is a Colombian novel released on October 25, 1999 by RCN Channel which tells us the story ofBeatriz Pinzon‘, an economist who begins to work as secretary of the presidency in “ecocomfort”, where he meets ‘armando mendoza‘, his boss and the new president of the company. Throughout the plot, we will be able to see how they fall in love, their relationship with their office mates, and their management of the company.

In 2023, the one cataloged as one of the best telenovelas in Latin America turns 24 since its premiere and here we will show you what the actors look like and what they do today.

Beatriz Pinzon

The actress Ana Maria Orozco, who played the protagonist of the telenovela, is currently 49 years old and lives with her two daughters in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She there she continued her acting career by participating in plays. In 2022, she was part of the cast of the Colombian series “Cochina envy”, from Prime Video.

armando mendoza

Jorge Enrique Abello, today 55 years old, was in charge of giving life to the co-star of the story. After his time in “Betty, the ugly”, Abello had important roles in productions such as “En los tacones de Eva”, “La costeña y el cachaco”, among others. Currently, he is working on “Ana de nadie”, RCN’s most recent project.

Marcela Valencia

The person in charge of embodying Armando’s girlfriend and Betty’s enemy was Natalia Ramirez, who after the novel continued working in various productions in his country, including a participation in the Colombian version of Master Chef. Ramírez, who is 56 years old, is part of the Amazon Prime series “Manes”. Recently, he came to Peru to act in the play “El diván rojo” along with Lorna Cepeda (Patricia Fernández) and Julio César Herrera (Freddy Contreras).

Patricia Fernandez

Lorna Cepeda she played the remembered ‘Peliteñida’, who, together with her close friend ‘Marcela’, made life impossible for ‘Betty’. Cepeda, now 52 years old, after the novel, acted in productions such as “Desperate Housewives”, the Colombian version of “Married with Children”, “Murderous Women”, etc.

Daniel Valencia

The role of the executive and womanizer of the story was performed by Luis Mesa, who is 54 years old. After the end of the novel, she continued with her acting career by participating in important productions such as “Narcos” and “El Chapo”. In his last job, he played ‘Gerardo Villamizar’ in the series “Las Villamizar” (2022).

Hugo Lombardi

Julian Arango He was the one who embodied the well-remembered designer of “Ecomoda”. The 54-year-old comedian was also married to Ana María Orozco between 1999 and 2000. After the novel, he continued working on different projects such as “Las muñecas de la mafia”, “Narcos”, “Hasta que la plata nos separe”, among others. .

nicholas mora

The endearing best friend of ‘Betty’ was played by Mario Duarte, who in addition to having continued his acting career, was also a singer in a rock band called La Derecha. Duarte, 57, also worked on “Pedro, the scaly”, “La hija del mariachi”, “Café con aroma de mujer”, etc.

Julia Solano de Pinzon

The remembered mother of ‘Betty’ was played by Adriana Franco, 68-year-old actress who also had participations after the novel in “Pasión de gavilanes”, “La reina del sur”, etc. Currently, she is being cast to reprise her role as ‘Julia’ for the third season of “Ugly Betty”.

Hermes Finch

The actor jorge herrera He was the one who played the father of ‘Betty’. Herrera, currently 74 years old, is recognized in the world of acting due to his multiple works in the Caracol and RCN series.

Freddy Contreras

The remembered messenger of “Ecomoda” was interpreted by Julio Cesar Herrera, who is currently 53 years old. She also participated in other soap operas such as “En los tacones de Eva”, “Doña Bárbara”, “Sin senos si hay paraíso”, among others. Today she is a participant in the reality show MasterChef Celebrity, in Colombia.

Sofia Lopez

The member of the so-called “Ugly Headquarters” was incarnated by Paula Pena, who is 68 years old today. Like her colleagues, she was also in other productions such as “Let’s stop pods”, for which she won the India Catalina award in the category of best leading actress, “La casa de las dos palmas”, “Don Chinche”, etc.