Yo soy Betty, la fea, a telenovela created by Fernando Gaitán in 1999, is perhaps the most successful Colombian fiction in the last 20 years.

With several versions around the world, its fame grew when its more than 300 episodes reached Netflix, a streaming platform where it is one of the most watched titles by its users.

Although its characters are very popular, the theme that accompanies the telenovela also has a winning audience, which has been discovering the origin of “Se dice de mí”.

The song was written by the Argentine composer and poet Ivo Pelay in 1943, with music by the Uruguayan conductor Francisco Canaro. His first recording was made by the Uruguayan singer Carlos Roldán in 1943.

Although it was intended to be performed by a man, one of its most famous versions was that of Tita Merello with the Canaro orchestra in 1954, and was included in the 1955 Argentine film Mercado de abasto.

“It is said about me” in I am Betty, the ugly

With the passage of time, her fame revived with the arrival of the Colombian soap opera Yo soy Betty, la fea, which used it as part of its opening theme. It was interpreted by the Bogota-born Yolanda Rayo.

Lorna Cepeda in Masterchef and her nod to Patricia Fernández de Betty, the ugly

The interpreter constantly shares photos, videos and updates about her work with her followers on her social networks, so her recent participation in Masterchef celebrity, reality of the RCN channel that brings together several personalities of Colombian entertainment, did not go unnoticed.

Lorna Cepeda played Patricia Fernández in Yo soy Betty, la fea. Photo: @ lornacepeda / Twitter

Her culinary skills aside, Cepeda surprised viewers with a reference to her character from Yo soy Betty, la fea.