Weeks ago, “Betty, the ugly” left Netflix, a decision that caused sadness and complaints from her fans. Although the telenovela has left streaming, fans of Colombian fiction are still waiting to find out which platform will take over the transmission rights of the plot.

While this information arrives, let’s remember one of its characters: the lawyer Juan Manuel Santamaría, played by the actor Luis Enrique Roldán. Little was known that the artist had had two roles in “I am Betty, the ugly one.”

Almost for the final part of “Betty, la fea”, Roldán appeared in the plot with the character of Santamaría, the criminal lawyer specializing in the commercial area who was hired by Roberto Mendoza to solve the legal problem in which Armando, Betty and Mario placed Ecomoda.

What had not been said was that he had a role before, almost in the initial part of the soap opera. To the delight of some fans who noticed his first participation, The actor confirmed in 2020 on Facebook that he had given life to Margy, a drag queen who attended Hugo Lombardi’s party.

Luis Enrique Roldán as Margy in “Betty, la fea”. Photo: RCN

When Armando Mendoza was a drag queen in “Betty, the ugly”

In that chapter, Armando Mendoza is convinced by the designer of Ecomoda to fulfill his promise to him: to be a drag queen for one night. After putting on the wardrobe, the executive arrived at Hugo’s party and met his friends.

As the episode progresses, Marcela calls Armando to tell him that she is on her way home with the model Patricia Vásquez, whom they want for one of the advertising campaigns. Desperate to get out of the place, he asks Margy to move her car to get his, but he doesn’t want to.

Armando and the rest of the drag queens argue, which causes him to be kicked out of the party. Here the problems begin for him: he is chased by the police, he calls Betty to rescue him and ends up appearing before Marcela dressed in Beatriz’s father’s clothes.