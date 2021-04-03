Riyadh (dpa)

A news report mentioned that the first team of football at Saudi Al-Nasr Club may miss the efforts of Argentine player Betty Martinez for a period of up to six weeks.

Al-Riyadiah newspaper reported that private sources revealed to it that the medical examination that Betty underwent showed that he needed a period of between four and six weeks in order for him to return to participate in the matches.

This came after Betty complained of knee pain, and the player asked his club management to allow him to travel to his country, to increase the reassurance of the diagnosis, as he prefers to show his injury file to a doctor with whom he has an old personal relationship.