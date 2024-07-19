Ugly Bettythe most successful telenovela in the history of telenovelas, which aired for the first time in 1999, no longer needs an introduction. But what does need one is Beatriz Pinzón, the protagonist, 25 years later. “She is now a woman who wants to be true to her essence, she wants to feel authentic again,” Ana María Orozco, the actress who played Betty a quarter of a century ago, tells this newspaper about the mature version of the one who captivated screens with her bangs and a nasal laugh. Betty is back, played once again by Orozco, in a series that is being launched worldwide today on the Amazon Prime platform: Betty the ugly, the story continuesIt will have ten chapters, which will be published little by little. In a small preview of the first chapter, Betty tells herself that “at this moment the only thing that matters is what I want.” She has returned to look for, no longer the love of Armando, her beau, but the one she abandoned at the end of the soap opera when she thought that they would love her only if she cut her bangs and improved the frame of her glasses: self-love.

“One is as one is, and one must be loved as one is,” is how Julián Arango, who played the pedantic designer Hugo Lombardi, describes the central message of the new telenovela. He and most of the original cast joined this new version that was written by several scriptwriters. As Jorge Enrique Abello, who plays Armando, says, the continuation of Betty would never have happened with the original scriptwriter, the talented Fernando Gaitán, who has since passed away: “In order to carry out this project we had to say goodbye to Fernando. It seems hard, but it was necessary.”

The original telenovela was transgressive by putting an ugly woman as the protagonist who millions fell in love with because, as Mauricio Cruz, the director of the new series, says: “we have all felt ugly at some point in our lives.” But Orozco, the protagonist, admits that in the original version there are scenes that reflect the machismo of an era, actions that would be unacceptable today. “For example, Armando’s screams at the dyed haireven physical things like squeezing her,” she says in reference to the gallant’s violence towards the blonde secretary known as Patricia Fernández.

In the more than two decades since Betty’s release, television has seen the Me Too movement, complaints of labor abuse against women, identity politics, and social media. And in keeping with the times, the new soap opera has a dose of political correctness: a deconstructed lawyer, a community leader who grew up in a southern neighborhood and helps older women, or the first black model for Ecomoda, the design company where the entire soap opera takes place. Betty and Armando’s daughter, Camila, a designer who wants to show her talent, is also a influencer on social media with a terrible relationship with his mother. Because Ugly Bettyin the 2024 version, is also about how hard motherhood is. “Betty is like many women here: even though we are professionals, we work, it is still a challenge to balance life with children, at home, with work,” says Orozco.

But that adaptation to the times did not take everything, Orozco says, because they tried to remain faithful to the characters with their clumsy laughter, their well-known phrases (those semesters at San Marino), and the usual arrogance. There, for example, Lombardi continues to insult with all his arrogance, and even mocking the times a little. He insults now saying “I do not call you inept, because I am inclusive,” is how Arango explains it.

Betty’s paradox

That Betty returns 25 years later looking for self-love is not a small detail: it goes to the very heart of the problem that the soap opera left pending. “Betty, in the end, had to adjust to a world in order to be loved,” says the director of the feminist magazine. VolcanicCatalina Ruiz-Navarro, on Betty’s physical transformation to end up being loved by Armando. The prevailing idea was then “that you are an ugly duckling, a hidden beauty, and that this beauty will come out if you just fix yourself in a certain way: going from curly hair to straight hair, taking off your braces, changing the frames of your glasses. In the end, for Betty to be able to have that vindication and find love, what she had to do was have someone teach her to conform to the parameters of beauty accepted at that time.”

The drama, in what is supposed to be a comedy, went even a little further. Because she was close to her boyfriend, Betty put up with his mistreatment and was capable of committing fraud at Ecomoda – Armando asked her to falsify financial reports – putting her freedom at risk. “That seemed permissible in the name of love, which is definitely a problem,” says Ruiz.

The paradox of the novel is that, although Ugly Betty It put the ugly woman at the center, and that is why it became such a special soap opera worldwide. It also stole her protagonism by wrapping her in the same beauty standard she sought to escape. No longer to be loved by the audiences—who adored her bangs, her glasses, her laugh—but loved in the eyes of a man, Armando.

For anthropologist Valeria Angola, this novel, with Betty and the world of the Ecomoda models, exposed the pressure on women to fit in. It showed “something that is very present in Colombian society: the culture that is sold abroad of the stereotype of the beautiful Colombian woman. Today, girls have other types of information, but imagine at that time all that bodily hegemony of beauty; it was horrible. It was like holding up a mirror to all of Colombia; showing how we had internalized all that culture of modeling and beauty pageants, plastic surgery, etc.”

Betty was both groundbreaking for her time and a product of her time. “At that time we didn’t have so much information and we hadn’t reached the debates we have today,” Angola admits. Now, the times have highlighted something basic, which should have been obvious but was lost among so much machismo: the most important love is not Armando’s, but self-love. Betty, two decades later, is on to it.

