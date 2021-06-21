It has returned one of the few series of success, and undoubted quality, that

reflects the current problems of youth without demonizing it, exposing issues and problems without making value judgments.

‘Betty’ portrays the vicissitudes of a group of girls on the streets of New York from emotion, with a certain optimism despite the pitfalls along the way.

Point out blights such as machismo from the dialogue, with impetus, and releases stigmas without indulging in indoctrination. He’s not self-righteous, which is welcome, as he explores a world hidden from many adults. The second season is already

available on HBO, a chapter per week, collecting

history in times of pandemic. There are many series and films, released on linear television or on VOD, that have tried to reflect the strange situation in which we live because of the cursed coronavirus, but most of these proposals have focused on the peculiarities of confinement. The new tribulations of Honeybear, Indigo, Kirt, Camille and company openly show current, controversial and circumstantial customs, such as the habitual use of the mask among adolescents, restricted when it comes to moving and expressing themselves in a vital moment of their existence .

Inspired by reality, ‘Betty’ describes the problems young people face, with a

eye-catching and credible main casting, chosen at street level. The protagonists are skaters who break the rules in the New York skater scene. On their return to the screen they resume their existential journey living with covid-19,

inviting the public to identify what we have felt since the state of alarm broke out. Indispensable, together with ‘Euphoria’, to better understand what it means to be a teenager nowadays – little to do with ‘Elite’ -, the series describes the relationships between the peculiar group of friends that are the object of attention and their hectic environment. A mixture of comedy and drama, its new season integrates the irremediable accidental fashion of covering the nose and mouth with a mask, a custom that has changed our way of understanding the world,

along with social distancing and the recommendation not to touch each other. In this scenario, which does not deny our reality, there is talk of

the search for identity, the leap to adulthood, rebellion or insecurities. The social context is also present, the concept of

friendship and companionship, fashion and romantic relationships, in addition to continuing personal battles and challenges. The roster of suggestive female roles continues to be the highlight of the proposal, visually attractive (the city is one more character).

Skating girls



It should be remembered that the germ of ‘Betty’ is ‘Skate Kitchen’, the independent film directed by

Crystal moselle, also at the forefront of the series. Released at Sundance in 2018, it is available on Filmin. The spin off in serialized format shares the bulk of the cast of the feature film:

Dede Lovelace,

Moonbear,

Nina moran,

Ajani russell,

Rachelle vinberg,

Reza Nader,

Edmund donovan,

Caleb Eberhardt,

Katerina Tannenbaum,

Jules lorenzo Y

Brenn lorenzo. The idea came to the filmmaker when she saw a couple of girls with their skateboard under their arms on the subway. The anonymous casting imbues the project with greater realism.

In almost documentary moments, the gang of girls, queens of the show, dominate street sports, making a difference, without complexes or fears, with their half-pipes and pirouettes in the park. They break barriers in a predominantly male scene, already described in a handful of notable films that take place in the world of skateboarding, a phenomenon that resurfaces and gains strength in a cyclical way like any urban trend. Titles like ‘The masters of Dogtown’, ‘Trashin’ (Skate or die) ‘,’ Wassup Rockers’, ‘At the edge of the abyss’,’ Paranoid Park ‘or the recent’ Mid90s (In the 90) ‘are some examples of stories starring groups of young people with the hormones through the clouds that give the skateboard.

An image from the first season.



The title of the series comes, precisely, from a derogatory nickname used in skater culture to refer to women skaters. ‘Betty’,

fun and inclusive, she thus takes over the term to thoroughly shred it. The main cast is made up of authentic skaters from the collective The Skate Kitchen, a name that refers to the phrase “go back to the kitchen” that girls have heard so many times on a skateboard. His feat, proclaimed on social networks, serves as an inspiration for countless women. In the new batch of episodes the charismatic protagonists,

less and less naive, continue to be recorded with mobile phones and GoPro cameras at all hours, immortalizing their achievements on wheels. They hit the board and their adventures are told, experimenting with life. Honeybear continues to explore his sexuality as Kurt becomes a dating guru, a humorous coach who throws advice to a handful of guys who represent the figure of the ally. In small street rallies he explains how to treat women well, with his unruly spirit (they make up a curious animated scene in one of his talks). Indigo, meanwhile, flirts with the girlfriend experience concept in her desire to emancipate herself and earn money, raising questions about sex. Camille reaches an agreement with a clothing brand to advertise,

showing the lights and shadows of being an influencer. ‘Betty’ intertwines the day to day of the protagonists, without extreme conflicts that lead to unbearable aggressiveness, although the problems are still there and are not always resolved. A highly recommended series for a wide range of audiences eager to have a good time, learn and unlearn.

Both seasons of ‘Betty’ are available on HBO.