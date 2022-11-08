Bettini: “Conte gets votes for the Democratic Party because the left did not make the left”

“Conte joined our electorate because the left did not make the left”: the former executive dem Goffredo Bettini declares this, speaking of the Democratic Party and the erosion of votes in favor of the M5S.

“It is childish to protest because someone wins a part of our approval” adds Bettini in an interview with Corriere della Sera in which he specifies that he has no intention of “making a party with Giuseppe Conte”.

“The leader of the M5s plays his game, we have, together, well governed Italy” adds Bettini, who underlines: “In politics, if you leave a void, someone else is destined to fill it”.

For the Democratic Party, according to Bettini, now is “a totally different phase, it is the moment of autonomy, of a return to the reasons for our existence, it is necessary to choose our point of view on today’s world. This is the meaning I give to our constituent congress ”.

On the timing of the congress, Bettini to share the path: “Late? Let’s not joke. The right has won. We must immediately oppose in a firm and intelligent way. But for the relocation of the Democratic Party it takes the necessary time. But we have it: I don’t think the Meloni government is destined to fall in a few months ”.

As for the Lazio regional elections and a possible alliance between the Pd and M5S, according to Bettini “it would be natural to have an understanding. Nicola Zingaretti governed well with an alliance that saw the Democratic Party and the M5S protagonists with conviction ”.

“It would be unnatural to break up and give Lazio to the right as well – continues the former dem manager – If you save the wide alliance, you can win and certainly you will find the best and most competitive candidate”.