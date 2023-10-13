Betting, Zaniolo and Tonali: “It was only poker and blackjack”

“It was just poker and blackjack.” Nicolò Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali were not questioned by the police who reached them in Coverciano, violating the national team’s retreat and upsetting the preparation of Italy’s next matches. Immediately afterwards, parents, family members and sports agents took care of grilling them. To understand where they had gone wrong and start preparing a defensive line. The online edition of Repubblica reports it.

“We played games of poker and blackjack, never football,” Zaniolo said almost in tears to his family and to the agent according to what Repubblica writes. “Ditto Tonali: they both know Nicolò Fagioli, but they haven’t said they exchanged bets on Serie A or other teams with him. In fact, they deny it”

Zaniolo accused of illegal betting practice

The Turin prosecutor’s office investigated on charges of illegal gambling or betting activities. The footballer is registered on the register of suspects together with Nicolò Fagioli and Sandro Tonali in the investigation into football betting. The disputed case is that provided for in the art. 4 of law 401 of 1989. According to what we understand, the investigators proceeded to seize the mobile phones yesterday which will now be analysed. The objective is to extrapolate chats useful for investigations

Nicolò Zaniolo, formerly of Roma and now at Aston Villa, was entered in the register of suspects in the same proceeding on football betting, opened in Turin, which sees the players Fagioli and Tonali under investigation in the sports betting survey. The player’s registration, according to what AGI has learned, was necessary for the acquisition of the player’s mobile devices.

Subscribe to the newsletter

