Betting, Zaniolo and Tonali: “It was only poker and blackjack”

“It was just poker and blackjack.” Nicolò Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali were not questioned by the police who reached them in Coverciano, violating the national team’s retreat and upsetting the preparation of Italy’s next matches. Immediately afterwards, parents, family members and sports agents took care of grilling them. To understand where they had gone wrong and start preparing a defensive line. The online edition of Repubblica reports it.

“We played games of poker and blackjack, never football,” Zaniolo said almost in tears to his family and to the agent according to what Repubblica writes. “Ditto Tonali: they both know Nicolò Fagioli, but they haven’t said they exchanged bets on Serie A or other teams with him. In fact, they deny it”

Football: alleged crime for the three players of illegal gambling or betting

Would be abusive exercise of gaming or betting activities is the crime alleged against the three playersNicolò Fagioli, Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo ended up in the register of suspects as part of an investigation into betting conducted by the Turin prosecutor’s office.

