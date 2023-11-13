Betting | Veikkaus lays off up to 215 employees – Tampere Casino is closed

According to Veikkaus, approximately 185–215 employees’ jobs will end.

State gaming monopoly Veikkaus will lay off a maximum of 215 employees. The company said on Monday that it had concluded its change negotiations.

“An estimated 185-215 employees’ jobs at Veikkaus will end, and an estimated 110-150 employees’ terms of employment will change substantially,” the company said in its press release.

Negotiations started at the beginning of September. They affected a total of 825 employees. So even more than one in four employees who were part of the negotiations will end their jobs.

The exact number of terminated employment relationships will be known by the end of the year. At the same time, it will also be clear how many people’s working conditions will change. The amounts are affected by decisions regarding the acceptance of new jobs and titles offered to employees, as well as possible internal transfers in the company.

As late as September, Veikkaus estimates that the work will end with a maximum of 240 employees. At that time, it was also estimated that the terms of employment would change substantially for 195 employees.

Pools intends to reform its organization. According to its press release, it aims to be both the market leader in Finland and an internationally competitive and growing gambling company.

As a result of the change negotiations, Tampere Casino will also be closed. The last day the casino is open is Saturday, December 9. In addition, Veikkaus says it will close 19 arcades by the end of this year.

Arcade operations will end on Friday, December 22 at the following locations:

Playhouse Joensuu Siltakatu, Veikkaus Turku Aurakatu, Playhouse Helsinki Redi, Playhouse Lappeenranta IsoKristiina, Veikkaus Kuopio Kästyökatu, Playhouse Espoo Ainoa, Playhouse Seinäjoki Ideapark, Playhouse Pori Puuvilla, Playhouse Oulu Kauppurienkatu, Playhouse Lahti Trio, Playhouse Lempäälä Ideapark, Playhouse Tornio Rajalla, Playhouse Imatra Mansikkala, Playhouse Helsinki Kaisaniemi, Playhouse Hämeenlinna Goodman, Playhouse Mikkeli Akseli, Playhouse Turku Skanssi, Playhouse Lappeenranta Leiri and Veikkaus Helsinki Tripla.

