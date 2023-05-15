Monday, May 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Betting | Veikkaus coupon games require identification from today

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Betting | Veikkaus coupon games require identification from today

Scratch cards are also moving into the scope of identification by the beginning of next year at the latest.

Veikkausen playing coupon games such as Lotto and Eurojackpot requires identification from today.

In the coupon games, you can identify yourself with a Veikkaus card, a driving, personal and Kela card, as well as a mobile card found in the Veikkaus application. The identification requirement is based on the Lottery Act.

“An authenticated customer will get his winnings from the coupon games, even if he forgets to check the receipt or it is lost,” said Veikkaus’ lottery games manager Ville Venojärvi in the company’s March announcement.

Also the scratch cards are moving into the scope of identification by the beginning of next year at the latest.

Coupon games were supposed to require identification from the beginning of the current year, but the identification requirement was postponed due to a global component shortage. A component shortage delayed the delivery of Veikkaus’ new sales terminals.

See also  Hockey Young striker Roni Hirvonen, 19, saved HIFK with two goals - still winning and rising to the top of the League

#Betting #Veikkaus #coupon #games #require #identification #today

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
One less quota: Alianza defeats Atlético Nacional and qualifies

One less quota: Alianza defeats Atlético Nacional and qualifies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result