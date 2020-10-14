Betting Toto games will help Veikkaus’ betting results in the Crown Year, but it would also be important to play in the League: “There are no series to which the exchange would move”

Trotting increased in the coronavirus spring when driving in Sweden on a daily basis.

Veikkaus The exchange of sports betting and toto games will be 7–8 per cent lower in last year than last year. The decline comes from the sports betting side, as the exchange of toto games is growing by ten percent. The decline in sports games is in the 15 percent range.

Veikkaus Sports Games Business Manager Juha-Matti Mäkilä says that the increase in trotting this year is explained by the fact that in Sweden, trotting continued throughout the coronavirus. Finnish bettors switched to playing Swedish raves when there was no competition in Finland. Many other species were also allowed to return to the ravines in Finland earlier.

“Trotting has not dropped to the old level. At the moment, the level is even higher than last year this week, ”says Mäkilä.

Hockey The league stands have been loose this season. Due to interest rate restrictions, the halls’ capacities are lower than normal and some of the limited number of tickets has not been sold.

Veikkaus’ game changes have not reflected the audience’s stay at home. The series is significant for the company, as more than 20 percent of the turnover comes from the League. Mäkilä says that League objects are played for two million euros a week. From the point of view of Veikkaus’ game change, it would be important to play the series with as little distraction as possible.

“If it dropped out completely, there would be no series to which the switch would move. It would not come at all, ”says Mäkilä.

Its instead, the fragmentation of the KHL period is clearly noticeable in Veikkaus. In KHL, the coronavirus has caused games to be played with junior lineups. Veikkaus has only ended up opening its target on the day of the game.

“About 10,000 fewer customers play KHL destinations a week, and sales have halved.”

With the coronavirus at its worst in the spring, almost all sports were on hiatus. According to Mäkilä, the exchange of games in sports games fell to a low of about 20 per cent from normal.

Currently, the exchange in Veikkaus’ sports games is about 90 percent compared to the same period last year. When the increase in trotting games is taken into account, the figures are at the same level. The current figure is partly due to the fact that the NHL, one of the most popular betting series, is on hiatus.

Of the year 2018 annual report Veikkaus reported a turnover of more than EUR 755 million in sports betting and toto games.

Of the year 2019 annual report Veikkaus changed its reporting method and announced its gaming margin instead of turnover, where the profits paid to players have been deducted from the exchange of games. In 2019, the gaming margin for sports betting and toto games was EUR 147.8 million.

Betting accounted for 9.2 per cent of Veikkaus’ gaming margin in 2019, while casino games accounted for 53.4 per cent and gambling for 37.4 per cent.