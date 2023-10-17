Betting, Tonali will be questioned in the FIGC, he can negotiate the sentence

After Monday’s contact between one of his lawyers and prosecutor Manuela Pedrotta, Sandro Tonali is waiting to be questioned on the betting case. It is possible that the matter will be postponed to next week, first the investigators want to verify all the material that will be obtained from the Newcastle midfielder’s devices. The former AC Milan star admitted that he has also bet on football and wants to follow Nicolò Fagioli’s path without hiding anything: he has already contacted a specialist, he is ready to accept the disqualification and, if necessary, also to act as a testimonial against gambling addiction.



Tonali on the pitch with Newcastle on the Premier League weekend

Meanwhile, according to the English tabloid The Chronicle, Newcastle would have been given the green light by the Football Association to field Sandro Tonali in the next Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Zaniolo doesn’t back down: only online cards and blackjack

Nicolò Zaniolo’s defensive strategy is different from Tonali and Fagioli. The former Roma midfielder reiterated his version several times: «I never bet. I played cards online – especially blackjack” – on sites I didn’t know were illegal.” According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, “the legal team, composed of the lawyer Gianluca Tognozzi for the criminal part and Antonio Conte for the sporting part, therefore follow this line, espousing the words of the footballer. It is no coincidence that the information that Nicolò requests to those close to him they only concern the aspects of ordinary justice, as if he felt confident about the sporting aspects”. In these hours, however, “the lawyers and the Turin prosecutor’s office will interface, even if not in person, in relation to the request for documents that the defense will advance after the notice of 12 October and the seizure of cell phones and tablets Then, perhaps already tomorrow, the lawyers could be called to Turin, but that is not certain, also because the data from the mobile phones will not be available before the weekend. And they will probably be the ones to tell the truth. Enough so that Zaniolo hopes to get away with just a fine from a criminal point of view and with nothing from a sporting point of view.”

