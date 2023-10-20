Betting, Tonali: situation more complicated than Fagioli. He focused on his teams

The investigation into betting scandal goes on. Position clarified Beans who has agreed to a seven-month deal and could even return to play on the last day of this championship A leaguethe case Tonali remains more complicated. The indication is clear: must be closed in record time. As is known, the Newcastle player – we read in La Gazzetta dello Sport – admitted to the federal prosecutor’s office, as well as to that of the Republic of Turin, of having focused on football and Milan, violating the art. 24 of the FIGC Sports Justice Code. I confess guilt, therefore, but awaiting trial. A position that in the frenetic world of football, one made up of a match every three days, risks causing serious embarrassment.

But until his position is closed, Tonali will be able to continue playing with Newcastle. The disqualification also in light of what was the sanction of Fagioli (7 months plus 5) who however never bet on his own team, Tonali risks stay away from the field for at least 12 monthsto whom a variable number of months of alternative prescriptions will be added (probably five like the Juventus player), that is, a therapeutic journey and several meetings as testimonials in the fight against gambling addiction. In his interrogation, Tonali also clarified at length his position regarding Fagioli’s statements (“It was he who suggested Icebet to me and there were rumors in the community that he also had huge debts around”). The Newcastle talent underlined that he was just a gambler and that I never wanted or had to involve companions or friends. After all He doesn’t appear to have mentioned any names.

