Betting | The 25,000 euro win has been waiting for its recipient for almost a year – Millions of euro worth of winnings remain unclaimed

The biggest pot that was never claimed was around FIM 14 million in 1995.

Pools search announces the game winner again, this time from the Standard win of more than 25,000 euros played in Kontiolahti.

The winning bet was made in August last year, so the player has until Sunday, August 6. time to claim your winnings.

The winner who played at Kontiolahti’s K-Market was not identified with a Veikkaus card when playing, so he must use a winning receipt when claiming at Danske Bank or from one of Veikkaus’ own arcades. Veikkaus’ own Pelisali closest to Kontiolahti is on Joensuu’s Siltakatu.

Veikkausen according to the release, millions of euros in game winnings remain unclaimed every year, in 2002 a total of around 3.6 million euros. The amount mostly consists of small profits of around a few euros.

Unclaimed profits are transferred to undistributed assets after the end of the one-year redemption period. From there, they will be returned to the winnings of the games in future rounds as special pots, increased winnings or additional lotteries.

The biggest unclaimed lottery win is from 1995, when a win in Vantaa worth about 14 million marks, or about 2.4 million euros, went unclaimed. The winner was searched several times in the media, but this one was never found. The second largest unclaimed win is from the year 2000, when Helsinki’s 1.7 million euro win from Lauantai-Joker was unclaimed.

In June, a search was announced for the 62,000 euro lottery winnings played in Tampere, which could not be found.

Playing Lotto, Eurojackpot and other Veikkaus coupon games has required identification since May 15. Identification makes it easier to find winners even if the winnings are not claimed or the receipt is lost.