In three distant points on the world map, Italy, Bolivia and Brazil, three scandals broke out in recent weeks with the same common thread: betting. Although these have existed almost since the creation of the associated sport, the line between fair play and ambition is sometimes crossed, with fatal consequences.

These investigations are not new. Even Italian football already had a shock, and a very strong one, in 1980, with a scandal that became known as the ‘Totonero’: the Police discovered a clandestine betting network in which several Serie A and Serie B clubs participated and more than a dozen players.

Two teams, Milan and Lazio, were sent to the second division and the president of the first of those clubs, Felice Colombo, was banned for life. 21 players were also punished, including Paolo Rossi, who paid a two-year suspension and returned just to play in the 1982 World Cup in Spain, in which he led Italy to the title and was the top scorer.

The world has changed and betting is now legal in many places in the world, and it is within reach, just by having a mobile device you can access it. The problem is when the athletes themselves are the ones who end up getting into that world. And there the two most recent scandals broke out.

Two players from the Italian National Team, Sandro Tonali, from Newcastle, and Nicolo Fagioli, from Juventus, had to leave the team’s concentration after the Turin Prosecutor’s Office questioned them for having made illicit sports bets.

The regulations of the Italian Football Federation expressly prohibit players from participating in sports betting. Obviously, less so if it is your own team. Fagioli, who was already punished with a seven-month suspension and who must undergo treatment for addiction to this, acknowledged that he was induced by Tonali to enter a clandestine page, in which there would be no trace of his participation.

Fagioli became addicted to gambling and his debt began to grow exponentially. He got involved in five different platforms and lost more than three million euros. He also received threats. So many worries caused his level of play to begin to drop.

Tonali’s case is even much more serious, because he acknowledged that he had also bet on games played by his then team, Milan, although he assured that he did so on games in which he did not participate. That would mean that the sanction for him could be much greater than that of Fagioli, who changed teams and now plays for Newcastle.

The English team’s manager, Eddie Howe, came out to support him and said that the club was willing to help him. “As a football club we are going to take him in immediately and protect him, try to give him the love and support he needs to find solutions to the problems,” Howe said.

This weekend, two other players were named in the scandal: the Polish Nicola Zalewski and the Italian Stephan El Shaarawy.

José Mourinho, the coach of Roma, the team where both players play, came out to defend him. “I spoke with my players, with Zalewski we laughed a little because I was the first to speak to him and I didn’t even know what had been published,” the Portuguese explained on Saturday.

“Then I spoke again with him and with El Shaarawy. I am happy and calm. It saddens me a little that in Portugal the headline ‘a Mourinho player in bets on the result’ was published. “It is a damage to the image of the players if they are not guilty,” he added.

Although investigations are trying to determine if there are more players involved in the issue, others defend Italian football. This is the case of Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid.

“For me it is an individual oversight and involving all of Italian football seems a bit exaggerated to me. Justice will take its course, to me it seems like an oversight by some guys who broke a fairly clear sports rule: you can’t bet. For those who dedicate themselves to this, it is very clear. They warn you before each season in all countries that it is a prohibited game,” Ancelotti told Radio Anch’io Sport.

This is a video of the match where they “suspect” that Sandro Tonali bet that they would get a card There’s no way to help him, winning 5-1 at 92′, there’s no need to waste time. Tonali Picks is coming soon pic.twitter.com/JgbCv6Rcy5 — La Mera Fiera (@LaMeraFiera) October 16, 2023

Bolivia: serious case

If the investigations are just beginning in Italy and the two involved were willing to collaborate with the investigation, the case of Bolivia is much more serious. A network was discovered in which leaders, footballers and referees of all categories are involved, with the aim of fixing match results, thinking of getting money through betting.

The situation was so serious that the president of the Bolivian Football Federation, Fernando Costa, ordered the cancellation of professional football tournaments in that country.. Finally, the decision was reversed and the tournament resumed at the end of September, although that one-month break brought sporting consequences: the poor level of the Bolivian team in the qualifying round, which began with four defeats in the same number of games. .

“We formalized a complaint with the Public Ministry, so that a network of corruption within the field of Bolivian soccer can be investigated. Serious indications have been found that both professional tournaments have been flawed,” Costa said a month ago.

The network was exposed after a conversation between the president of the Vaca Diez club, Marcos Rodríguez, and referee Gaad Flores, who had been designated to whistle the game between his team and Nacional Potosí, was leaked.

“We need five goals in the game, yes or yes, there has to be. The fee is not paying us what we wanted because there are many more goals to receive more, but it is a hard blow for us. In the game there have to be five goals, regardless of who they are from, but it is important that there are three in the first half,” Rodríguez told the judge.

Tremendous football chaos ⚽️ in #Bolivia 🇧🇴! The president of the Federation denounced a match-fixing network and this AUDIO came out that verifies it. (Marcos Rodríguez, president of the Vaca Díez club, from the 1st Division, agrees with referee Gaad Flores)pic.twitter.com/iLlOIfLJwr — José David López (@josedavidlopez_) September 6, 2023

Even former president Evo Morales, today the leader of Atlético Palmaflor, came out to accuse his own players, after the team lost 5-0 against Blooming in the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana. “It raises a lot of suspicions. Not all players are good. We planned taking into account that if we won we would have $900,000, a budget for the entire year. There is some mafia, arbitration and some players,” stated Morales. The president of the Bolivian arbitration commission, Alejandro Mancilla, was dismissed.

In Brazil, another scandal: seven punished

A scandal related to betting also broke out in Brazil: seven players were convicted after ‘Operation Maximum Penalty’.

The Goias state prosecutor’s office began to investigate what happened in a match between Vila Nova and Sport, in which a player from the first of these teams, Romario, had accepted 30 thousand dollars to commit a penalty. The problem is that the player went to the bench, so he pressured one of his teammates to do so. The investigation left seven players sanctioned, with sentences ranging from 12 games to lifetime suspensions.

Millions at stake

Although betting houses have coexisted with football for many years, in Europe they have tried to cut off direct sponsorship relationships with teams. In the Premier League, advertising on shirts will disappear from the 2025-26 season. Spain banned it in 2021 and that opened a gap of 90 million euros in the clubs. And in Italy there is a law in force that prevents this type of sponsorship since 2019.

In South America, on the other hand, the issue is growing, although there is already one country, Chile, that has banned it. The leagues of Ecuador, Peru, Argentina and Colombia have betting houses as their main sponsor and even, in the case of the last two, they also have sponsors from the national teams.



Legally established betting houses campaign for this type of gambling to be done responsibly. But there are other threats, especially in promotion divisions, such as in Colombia (see box). That is a temptation that is present for players, a limit that they should not cross.

What has happened in Colombia? Acolfutpro reported contacts

Acolfutpro warned in August that proposals have been presented in Colombian soccer to fix matches in professional tournaments. “This situation has been occurring very repeatedly, especially in Primera B teams,” the association said in a statement.

“Characters of dubious reputation, who move in the dark world of betting and who know that footballers receive low salaries, take advantage of this to tempt them with significant sums of money in exchange for illegally manipulating the result, or certain situations that arise. may present on the field of play (throw-ins, penalties, corner kicks, cards, etc.)”.

ANDAlejandro Guerrero, then coach of Boca Juniors de Cali, denounced in a press conference that there were fixing situations that were being investigated. The Dimayor punished Guerrero for the statements, but later lifted the sanction. Dimayor claims to have software that detects when an irregular increase in a certain bet is detected.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

