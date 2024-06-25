Home page politics

From: Sören Kemnade

Prime Minister Sunak is under massive pressure. His inner circle is making illegal bets on the election date and his migration promise is crumbling.

London – The Conservative Tories under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have before the UK election 2024 on July 4, the party withdrew its support from two more of its candidates. The reason for this is illegal bets that the two politicians had made on the date of the British general election – shortly before the date was announced. Since the deadline for nominating candidates has passed, the party can no longer put forward any more candidates.

Particularly critical: One of the politicians is probably one of the closest associates of the Prime Minister SunakCraig Williams has previously served as Principal Private Secretary. The position is comparable to a kind of assistant to the head of government, as the German press agency reported. He is said to have bet 100 British pounds (about 118 euros) that the election would take place in July. Three days later, Sunak unexpectedly named the fourth of July as the date. The vote was not expected until the autumn. Laura Sanders, the wife of Tory campaign manager Tony Lee, also appears to have placed illegal bets.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is sliding from one crisis to the next. More and more betting frauds by his party members are coming to light. Among them are his closest confidants. © Christopher Furlong/dpa

Betting scandal among the Tories continues to widen ahead of the 2024 UK election

“Due to ongoing internal investigations, we have come to the conclusion that we can no longer support Craig Williams and Laura Saunders as parliamentary candidates in the upcoming general election,” British media quoted a party spokesman as saying on Tuesday. According to the media, there are said to be several further investigations.

Previously, a bodyguard of the Prime Minister and the Tories’ head of data strategy, Nick Mason, are said to have placed bets on the date of the election. “Betting fraud based on insider knowledge is a criminal offence in the UK, punishable by up to two years in prison. Sunak’s Conservatives lagging behind in polls behind the social democratic opposition party Labour,” writes the dpa.

Around 22.5 million people in the UK – that’s about half the adult population – bet on the British news channel BBC monthly. It is expected that the number of bets is currently increasing due to the European Football Championship will be higher than usual.

Sunak comes under pressure ahead of 2024 UK election: Migration policy threatens to fail

Sunak is also coming under increasing pressure elsewhere. Despite several promises to stop irregular migration across the English Channel, the number of people arriving has risen sharply, according to the news channel n-tv reached a new record in the first half of 2024. Since January, 12,901 people have crossed from France, mostly in small boats, according to the British news agency Press Association citing preliminary information from the Home Office in London.

The Tories actually wanted to stop immigration with tough measures, such as the Rwanda program. The social democratic Labour Party has already announced that it will stop the project. In all likelihood, Labour will probably win the election. (sec)