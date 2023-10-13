Betting scandal, Fabrizio Corona names footballer Nicola Zalewski

After Nicolò Fagioli, Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, Fabrizio Corona names another footballer involved in the betting scandal. This is Nicola Zalewski, Roma full-back.

Since his debut in 2021, the 21-year-old Pole has played 54 games for the Giallorossi, scoring two goals, both last year. This season, however, he had a difficult start, which saw him relegated in José Mourinho’s hierarchy and, in Poland, moving from the senior national team to the Under 21s.

Roma have announced that they will make a statement in defense of Zalewski, while the player’s lawyers have a lawsuit ready.